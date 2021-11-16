The Deerborne Group Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deerborne Group, a global boutique management consulting firm, today announced the formation of their scientific advisory board (SAB). The SAB is comprised of internationally recognized leaders across multiple disciplines in the biotechnology, drug development, in-vitro diagnostics, and the life sciences.

The newly formed SAB will guide and support The Deerborne Group's mission to provide their clients with the insights needed to accelerate value. The SAB is made up of scientific leaders who bring with them a wealth of knowledge and decades of real-world, hands-on expertise for their clients.

Founding members of the SAB include:

Jeffrey Allard , PhD., Technical Advisor – based in New Durham, NH , is the president and founder of Lakeside Life Science.

Jeff Gibbs , J.D, Legal & Regulatory Advisor – based in Arlington, VA , is a regulatory attorney and director at the law firm of Hyman Phelps & McNamara.

Richard Bender , MD, FACP, Medical Advisor – based in Southern California , is a board-certified oncologist practicing medicine at the Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation.

Femke de Snoo , MD, PhD., Scientific Advisor – based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands , is the president and co-founder of Medex 15.

"We are extremely proud to have such an accomplished and distinguished group of scientific and clinical experts join our inaugural Scientific Advisory Board," said Jeffrey Jones, Managing Partner at The Deerborne Group. "As we work to advance and differentiate the innovative consulting services that we offer our clients, we are eager to begin leveraging the collective expertise and strategic counsel that our SAB brings with them and provide those insights to our clients."

About The Deerborne Group:

The Deerborne Group is a boutique management consulting firm that focuses exclusively on the global biotechnology, in-vitro diagnostics, and life sciences industries. Our primary focus is advising corporations, venture capital, and private equity firms on commercial, operations, and corporate strategy. We do this by helping them identify opportunities, minimize risks, and how best to navigate difficult management challenges.

Our expertise includes market analysis, due-diligence, strategy development, portfolio planning, market access, product development, KOL development, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, publication planning, value propositions, branding, commercialization, sales operations effectiveness, reimbursement, health economics, CLIA laboratory operations, interim management services, venture capital and private equity strategy.

