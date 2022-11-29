The Deerborne Group to Attend 45th Annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) December 6-10, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deerborne Group, a global boutique management consulting firm, today announced they will attend the 45th Annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium being held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX from December 6-10, 2022.

The Deerborne Group's Managing Partner, Jeffrey Jones, and other team members will be available throughout the week and are excited to share how the firm can help their clients accelerate insights into value with their innovative and differentiated suite of consulting services. If interested, please contact us to set up a meeting to learn more.

About The Deerborne Group:

The Deerborne Group is a boutique management consulting firm that focuses exclusively on the global biotechnology, in-vitro diagnostics, and life sciences industries. Our primary focus is advising corporations, venture capital, and private equity firms on commercial, operations, and corporate strategy. We do this by helping them identify opportunities, minimize risks, and how best to navigate some of their most difficult management challenges.

Our expertise includes market analysis, due-diligence, strategy development, portfolio planning, market access, advisory boards, product development, KOL development, clinical trials, regulatory strategy & submissions, publication planning, value propositions, branding, commercialization, sales operations effectiveness, reimbursement, health economics, CLIA laboratory operations, interim management services, venture capital and private equity strategy.

