The Delta® Brand Of Faucets Introduces New Product Innovations

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon the broad selection of transformative Delta kitchen and bath innovations, the latest lineup of Delta products will be introduced at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), February 19-21 in Las Vegas (Booth # N1933).

"As a leader in the kitchen and bath space, the Delta brand is constantly seeking ways to improve the user experience with water, said Ryan Wilson, director of Delta brand product marketing. "The products introduced at KBIS this year marry beautiful designs with innovative solutions for the home."

New Delta products and technologies on display include:

Broderick™ Collection: Inspired by exposed hardware, the Broderick Kitchen Collection is styled after the rugged nuts and bolts of machinery to serve as a true centerpiece in the kitchen. The collection includes a distinctive two-handle pull-down bridge faucet and a pull-down spring spout faucet that adds a unique element to the kitchen. The Broderick Kitchen Collection features the first-ever Delta pull-down bridge faucet, a new configuration with an innovative design. The collection is equipped with ShieldSpray ® Technology, which uses a concentrated jet within a protective sphere of water to power away stubborn messes with an average of 90 percent less splatter than a standard spray. The collection incorporates MagnaTite ® Docking, which holds the spray head firmly in place with two powerful magnets, but allows it to come free with a gentle tug for increased functionality and control. The collection also offers Touch 2 O ® Technology, which enables users to turn on water flow with a simple touch anywhere on the spout or handle to help keep the faucet clean even when hands aren't. The Broderick Kitchen Collection is available exclusively to Delta Faucet trade customers.

