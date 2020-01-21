The Delta® Brand of Faucets Introduces New Product Innovations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To build upon the broad selection of transformative Delta kitchen and bath innovations, the latest lineup of Delta products will be introduced at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), January 21-23 in Las Vegas (Booth # N1933).

"As a leader in the kitchen and bath space, the Delta brand is continually pursuing new ways to improve our daily experience with water," said Ryan Wilson, director of Delta brand product marketing. "The products introduced at KBIS this year incorporate a beautiful design aesthetic with innovative technologies for the home."

New Delta products and technologies on display include:

Coranto™ Kitchen Collection: Inspired by a timeless French dance, the Coranto Kitchen Collection brings a rhythmic interplay of lines and shapes to the kitchen. The collection flaunts stretched proportions, simplified lines, subtle detailing and optional technological innovations. The collection is available with Touch 2 O® Technology, which allows the user to start and stop water flow with a simple touch anywhere on the spout or handle to simplify kitchen tasks and keep the faucet clean when hands are not. With the implementation of a VoiceIQ™ Technology module, users can activate water flow, dispense metered amounts and fill custom containers with a simple voice command when paired with Amazon® Alexa® or Google® Assistant-enabled devices. The collection is equipped with ShieldSpray® Technology, which cleans with laser-like precision while powering off stubborn messes with an average of 90 percent less splatter than a standard spray. The faucet also contains DIAMOND™ Seal Technology, which reduces leak points and ensures like-new operation for the life of the faucet. MagnaTite® Docking keeps the pull-down spray wand firmly in place with a powerful integrated magnet to remain docked when not in use. The collection is available exclusively at Delta Faucet trade customers.

Available nationwide, the Delta Glass Rinser functions much like one in local coffee shops but is designed to work in home kitchens. The new innovation makes it easy to rinse drinkware that can otherwise be difficult to clean. Simply press drinkware down over the rinser and high-pressure jets of water shoot up for a thorough rinse to reach where you can't. From baby bottles and wine glasses to travel cups and water bottles, Delta Glass Rinser conveniently rinses virtually any drinkware. The Delta Glass Rinser is currently available at select retailers, such as The Home Depot and Lowe's. A metallic version will be available exclusively at Delta Faucet trade customers in summer of 2020 in a range of . Kayra™ Bath Collection: A transitional style that adds distinct design to any bathroom, the Kayra Bath Collection offers functional features like a pull-down spray wand for easy cleaning and classic finish options. The collection includes multi-setting H 2 Okinetic® Technology and In2ition® Two-in-One Shower options, allowing for integrated shower head and hand shower functionality while controlling the speed, movement and droplet size of the water to deliver the feeling of more water while using less. The collection is available exclusively at Delta Faucet trade customers.

For more information about Delta products, visit www.deltafaucet.com.

