The Demand for Corporate Wellness in the US is Booming. Total Spending to Reach USD 23 Billion by 2027. Financial Wellness Programs the Next Big Thing in the Market - Arizton

Dec 07, 2022, 13:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.S. corporate wellness market will grow at a CAGR of 12.27% from 2021-2027. The growing role of wellness champions, the use of technology to improve outcomes and the growing reign of artificial intelligence are some of the latest trends driving the market. Corporate profits that recorded an uptick after a long period of sluggish growth are also fueling the adoption of wellness programs. This puts employees in a better place in terms of being able to allocate budgets for corporate wellness programs. Therefore, the corporate wellness market in the US is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. Vendors are also looking at new ways to deliver these programs using the potential of digital technology to host virtual screenings and offer information via company portals.
The U.S. Corporate Wellness Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2027)
USD 22.65 Billion
Market Size (2021)
USD 11.31 Billion
CAGR (2021-2027)
12.27 %
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Market Segments
Program, Revenue Model, Delivery Model, Incentive Programs, Type, Industry, and End-User
Geographical Analysis
The U.S. (South, West, Midwest, and Northeast)
Key Leading Companies
Compsych, Wellness Corporate Solutions, Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions, Active Wellness, Aduro, Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies, American Specialty Health, Aquila, AYCO, Bank of America Merill Lynch, BaySport, Beacon Health Options, Best Money Moves, Brightdime, Brightside, BSDI, Castlight Health, Ceridian, Corporate Fitness Works, DHS Group, Edukate, Elite Wellness, Enrich, Even, EXOS, Financial Fitness Group, Financial Knowledge, FlexWage, HealthCheck360, HealthFitness, HealthTrax, Holberg Financial, Health Advocate, Integrated Wellness Partners, Karelia Health, Kersh Health, Kinema Fitness, LearnLux, LifeCents, LifeDojo, LifeStart, Limeade, LIVunLtd, Marino Wellness, Marathon Health, Mercer, NIFS, Money Starts Here, My Secure Advantage, The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS), OptumHealth, Orriant, Payactiv, Power Wellness, Premise Health, Privia Health, Professional Fitness Management, Prudential Financial, Purchasing Power, Ramsey Solutions, Reach Fitness, Sonic Boom Wellness, Sprout, StayWell, Transamerica, Vantage Circle, Vitality Group, Wellable, Wellness Coaches USA, Wellsource, WellSteps, Wisdom Works Group, Woliba, Workstride, WTS International, Origin, BrightPlan, Savology, Sqwire, FinFit, Pro Financial Health, FutureFuel.io, Salary Finance, SoFi, GoPlan 101, The Financial Gym, PDHI, Novant Health, and Sum180
Market Dynamics
· Growing Role of Wellness Champions
· Use of Technology to Improve Outcomes
· Offering Various Solutions Under One Roof
Page Number
545
Customization Request
https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3306
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
As new generations enter the workforce, a new perspective emerges in which mental and financial stability and wellness are equated with being debt-free, financially stress-free, healthy, and able to spend without worry while saving enough for emergencies. COVID-19 has resulted in new market realities and advancements. Future pays raises have been impacted as companies face unpredictable revenue streams and budgets. Employers are willing to offer customized corporate wellness benefits as they realize that monetary benefits are only one of the ways to retain employees.
Financial wellness programs are on their way to becoming the next big thing in corporate wellness programs. Almost 50% of employers offer financial wellness programs in sync with their retirement plans. Employers are increasingly looking to address retirement preparedness and healthcare costs with financial wellness programs. As a result, many vendors have launched offerings that can help supplement traditional benefit programs with wellness-oriented ones. For instance, Best Money Moves enables employers to identify the source of financial stress through its Stressometer, which measures several types of financial stress ranging from bankruptcy to student loans and then provides custom content on navigating these pitfalls.
Key Insights Mentioned in the Report
- In 2021, the telehealth market started to gain high popularity and effectiveness. It was also observed that in 2021, amongst people belonging to various ethnicities, gender, and age groups, more than 50% of the population preferred video consultations compared to telephonic consultations.
- The market depends on personal fitness trainers, individual counselors, and meditation specialists. There are several players in the industry, and thus, these services can be easily obtained. As a result, the US corporate wellness market witnesses low bargaining power of suppliers, benefiting industry vendors.
Strategies Adopted by the Vendors
The US corporate wellness market is highly fragmented, with the leading vendors accounting for less than 15% of the share. However, the market is witnessing consolidation, albeit at a slow pace. The industry is grappling with the sudden increase in corporate wellness providers witnessing competition from in-house services. The market has seen the entry of many external players in recent years, such as in-house services by large businesses and other entities in the health and fitness space that offer membership discounts to increase their market share. Vendors seeking to collaborate with established groups within the employee population to improve awareness and engagement in wellness programs and seek feedback about program offerings and implementation.
Market Segmentation
Program
- HRA
- Nutrition & Weight Management
- Smoking Cessation
- Fitness Services
- Alcohol & Drug Rehab
- Stress Management
- Health Education Services
- Financial Wellness
- Other Corporate Wellness Services
Revenue Model
- Recurring Revenue Model
- Seasonal Revenue Model
Delivery Model
- Onsite
- Offsite
Incentive Programs
- Participatory Programs
- Health-Contingent Programs
Type
- Services
- Technology
Industry
- Media and Technology
- Healthcare
- Financial Services
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Others
End-User
- Large Private Sector Businesses
- Medium Private Sector Businesses
- Public Sector Companies
- Small Private Sector Businesses
- Non-Profit Organizations
Region
- US
- South
- West
- Midwest
- Northeast
https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3306
