The Demand for New Jersey Senior Home Care is Rising as Families Return to Work

TOTOWA, N.J., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for senior home care is rising in New Jersey as families return to work during the state's gradual reopening. Families that took care of their seniors during the shutdown now need to find a new caregiver. They are understandably hesitant about placing their loved one in a long-term care facility, as these facilities accelerate the spread of viruses due to the living arrangements.

Private home care is a much safer alternative, as seniors are not exposed to fellow residents and multiple staff members. When families use The Senior Company's home care services, they can rest assured their loved one has a dedicated caregiver. Furthermore, The Senior Company takes multiple safety measures to protect the well-being of seniors including:

Home health aides must wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

Caregivers are required to get screened before entering a patient's home for the first time and when they return to work after taking time off.

The company gives PPE equipment to seniors and their families, as well as hand sanitizer, germicidal wipes, digital thermometers and more.

The Senior Company serves a large area of New Jersey including Hackensack, Jersey City, Paramus, Newark, Morristown and Wayne. Services administered by the fully-licensed nurses hired by the company include:

Bathing and dressing

Grooming

Housekeeping

Errands

Monitoring vital signs

Providing feeding tube support

Meal assistance

Managing medication on a weekly basis

Caring for wounds

Providing catheter support

Administering IV therapy and injections

Providing hospice care support

Hospital transfers

Dementia support

Incontinence care

The Senior Company's home health aides provide personalized care in the comfort of each patient's home. Caregivers are available for live-in care around the clock, as well as on a part-time, full-time, temporary and permanent basis. Between these options and the customized plans that the staff creates for each patient, The Senior Company meets every single need that each senior has.

"We understand that families of seniors are facing a challenging situation as they return to work and must find care for their loved ones. Senior home care is not only the safest option, but it is also the most comfortable and most personal. Families who want their loved ones to receive these benefits can feel confident they are in good hands when they entrust their care to The Senior Company," said Steve Romano, CEO at The Senior Company.

Families do not need to pay upfront fees or make a deposit for The Senior Company's services. Those interested in the services of a home health aide can learn more during a free consultation.

