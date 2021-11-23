The Demand for Packaging & Logistics Companies are at a Peak - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaging and logistics play a crucial role in retail and e-commerce sectors. During the COVID-19 pandemic the demand for packaging material have increased rapidly due to the emergence of transportation of medical equipment. The pouch fill rate is improving in recent years, which in turn, is expected to increase the demand for flexible packaging products during the forecast period.

1. Flexible Packaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The global flexible packaging market is expected to reach USD 212 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% during the period 2021-2026. The innovation of numerous polymer resins which can be used to create newer packaging products is expected to dominate the global flexible packaging market. As packaging companies are planning to achieve sustainability by 2025, they are currently reducing the gauge and weight of packaging materials and using recycled resins for non-food applications. The demand for multi-sized flexible plastic containers has increased the scope for customization in the machinery industry. Technological advancements in the packaging machinery market have contributed significantly to the growth of the flexible food packaging sector. Hence, all these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the flexible packaging market globally.

Key Insights:

The market has witnessed many mergers and acquisitions in the last few years; the consolidation is expected to further grow, especially in Europe . Large companies with more than USD 800 million in revenue account for around 50% of the market share.

. Large companies with more than in revenue account for around 50% of the market share. The rising demand for microwaveable packaging, single-serve packs, carry-away packs, resealable packaging, and easy-open packs with longer shelf life. This demand is positively impacting the growth of the flexible packaging market worldwide.

Several packaging line operators manufactured flexible packaging materials to address the increased need for medical supplies in the COVID-19 crisis.

2. Flexible Packaging Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Europe flexible packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The EU plans to ensure that the complete lifecycle of plastic production (resin or film) is redesigned to make products that are recycled and hence economically viable to the producers. By 2030, the European Commission plans to ensure that all plastic-based packaging will be either reusable or recyclable. Consumer spending in different end-user segments, especially in food products in Europe will stay strong; consumer spending is forecasted to grow by 1.7% in 2020. Spain is the fastest growing economy in Europe with respect to the retail sector, which is expected to fuel the demand in various end-user segments, especially food products. This in turn, will accelerate the demand for flexible packaging market in Europe.

Vendors Insights

The use of recycling content will be the new unique selling point in the market, mainly in mature regions such as Europe and North America . By 2025, many of the vendors are expected to shift completely to green packaging materials.

and . By 2025, many of the vendors are expected to shift completely to green packaging materials. Amcor is one of the major players in the flexible packaging market in Europe . The company intends to use only recyclable and reusable materials in its packaging by 2025, which would be a significant move considering the strong regulations being put in place by various governments across the world.

. The company intends to use only recyclable and reusable materials in its packaging by 2025, which would be a significant move considering the strong regulations being put in place by various governments across the world. South- Eastern Europe and Eastern Europe are the focusing on areas for vendors as the whole gamut of flexible solutions is yet to make a strong presence in the region.

3. Vacuum Packaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

The global vacuum packaging market is expected to reach USD 27.32 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.66%. Vacuum packaging in flexible pack types has significant demand and will replace vacuum packaging of the rigid pack variety owing to the former's lightweight characteristic in the upcoming years. Vendors are continuously focusing on R&D, which in turn, carried out to improve the benefits associated with the use of lightweight vacuum packaging in flexible packs. To increase demand for these products across online platforms, companies such as Amazon and Flipkart have opted for automated vacuum packaging machines in their warehouses to reduce packaging time and provide fresh-packed food products.

Key Insights:

Some parts of Latin America and MEA have huge potential in the vacuum market. Larger players have been aggressively adopting an inorganic growth strategies to expand their operations. They have the technological strength and high-volume product lines to offset cost variations to boom in the flexible packaging market.

and MEA have huge potential in the vacuum market. Larger players have been aggressively adopting an inorganic growth strategies to expand their operations. They have the technological strength and high-volume product lines to offset cost variations to boom in the flexible packaging market. In vacuum packaging, meat, poultry, and seafood packaging are high-potential market drivers, seeing as how their consumption will grow in the forecast period.

Lightweight vacuum packaging has been a viral trend and has added tremendous value to the vacuum packaging market.

4. Egg Packaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

The global egg packaging market is expected to reach USD 3.70 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.20%. On a global scale, countries such as the United States, France, Mexico, China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil are the major producers of eggs. This in turn, is surging the growth of the egg packaging market. Additionally, the APAC region is expected to be a key destination for top-performing players in the global egg products market, with a significant increase in production and packaging solutions expected from China, India, and Indonesia during the same period. Egg packaging vendors across the world have increased their focus on strategies to increase profits in the coming years. In recent years, egg packaging manufacturing industries witnessed intense competition among regional players. Key vendors in the egg packaging market are expanding through organic strategies such as launching new products or expanding their manufacturing capacity.

Key Insights:

North America and Europe are the two regions that have more awareness of advanced packaging technologies and are the first to adopt any new trend with respect to egg packaging.

and are the two regions that have more awareness of advanced packaging technologies and are the first to adopt any new trend with respect to egg packaging. The UAE, South Africa , and Saudi Arabia dominated the egg packaging market in the MEA region with over 60% share, aided by the increasing need for longer shelf life in the urban localities of these countries.

, and dominated the egg packaging market in the MEA region with over 60% share, aided by the increasing need for longer shelf life in the urban localities of these countries. The organized retail and packaging market is pushing for advanced packaging techniques to provide quality egg packaging solutions that can sustain for a longer duration.

