The Demand For Sustainable Buildings Creates New Industry Collaborations

Dedicated to tackling the global environmental crisis by accelerating the supply of more sustainable and durable buildings, Nexii has aggressive expansion plans across North America—including a Pittsburgh plant being built in partnership with actor Michael Keaton; a plant under construction in Hazleton, PA; and five plants operating or under construction across Canada.

Nexii's proprietary, sustainable concrete alternative, Nexiite, is precision manufactured at NCM plants then rapidly assembled at building sites. This "whole-building solution" creates disaster-resilient buildings and retrofits with a 75 percent faster build time compared to traditional construction methods and materials, with nearly zero on-site waste.

"The demand for sustainable, affordable buildings is greater than ever," said Brendan McDonald, Strategic Partnerships & Development at Nexii. "Our collaboration with JLL allows us to identify the right Nexii Certified Manufacturing partners who are equally committed to our goal of creating new sustainability and energy efficiency standards to reduce the impact construction has on the environment."

As part of this joint effort, JLL will identify potential NCMs and pair them with real estate owners and developers to build and operate plants that will produce Nexii's products. Using a breakthrough rapid development process, Nexii's cost-competitive building solution significantly reduces construction time and carbon emissions, and will bring hundreds of green manufacturing jobs to the areas in which each plant is located. Nexii's Certified Manufacturing program provides partners with access to its operating systems and protocols in order to produce Nexii building products in their regions.

"We are thrilled to work alongside the Nexii team on fulfilling their mission to build a vibrant future for people and the planet," said Tony Juliano, Executive Vice President, JLL Philadelphia. "Nexii's commitment to sustainability aligns with JLL's global goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 across all areas of its operations, including the client sites it manages, and its role as a signatory of The Climate Pledge."

For more information or if interested in becoming a Nexii Certified Manufacturer, contact Tony Juliano , Executive Vice President, JLL Philadelphia.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 91,000 as of March 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com .

About Nexii

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) is a green construction technology company that is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet. Nexii designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and green building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient and resilient in the face of climate change. The Nexii System also significantly reduces construction timelines, enabling the rapid development of green buildings across North America. Nexii is suited for industrial/commercial/institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential and single-family homes, as well as for the green retrofit market. For more information contact [email protected], visit www.nexii.com, or connect with us on Instagram (@NexiiBuilds), Twitter (@NexiiBuilds) or on LinkedIn (Nexii Building Solutions).

Contact Information

Name: Jackie Spencer

Phone: +1 216 452 6683

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Nexii; JLL

Related Links

http://www.nexii.com

