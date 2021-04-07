The Dementia Discovery Fund Significantly Enhances its Neuroscience R&D Expertise to Support its Portfolio

BOSTON and LONDON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF), the venture capital fund investing in, and creating, biotech companies pursuing transformational therapeutic approaches for dementias, announces the appointments of Dr. Lynne Hughes and Dr. James Summers as Venture Partners, bringing additional world-leading expertise in neuroscience research and development.

Dr. Jonathan Behr, Partner at The Dementia Discovery Fund, said, "We are delighted to welcome Lynne and Jim to DDF. Both are world-recognized experts in dementia and neuroscience R&D and their considerable expertise reinforces the key differentiation and value proposition of the DDF as we continue to invest in innovative dementia therapeutics and platform companies. Their contribution is expected to be particularly valuable as our portfolio companies mature and advance into clinical-stage development."

Dr. Hughes, said, "I am delighted to join DDF and its experienced team. The firm has been a pioneer in neuroscience investing, funding innovative dementia research and working creatively with entrepreneurs, academics and the industry to design and develop global Alzheimer's disease trials. I look forward to working with my colleagues to help manage and expedite drug development to combat this dreadful disease."

Dr. Summers, said, "I am pleased to join the impressive DDF team and excited to work together with them to achieve the important goal of bringing transformative therapies to patients with dementia."

Dr. Lynne Hughes

Dr. Lynne Hughes brings over 35 years of experience in global clinical research. She has been involved, to some extent, in the development of most neurology products over the past 20 years on the global markets. She joins DDF from IQVIA, (formerly Quintiles and IMS Health, Inc.), a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services, where she worked for 22 years and recently retired as Vice President and Global Head, Medical & Therapeutic Strategy, Neurology.

Her expertise in neurology spans many diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, pain, multiple sclerosis, acute care (including traumatic brain injury and stroke), migraine, epilepsy, as well as neuro-orphan indications.

Lynne currently sits on multiple advisory boards and steering and executive committees. She is a member of the National Institute of Aging (NIA-NIH) a task force for recruitment into AD trials and development of the US National Framework, and is co-chair of the Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative (DAC), a group dedicated to expediting clinical AD trials. She is also a member of the G7 & G20 World Dementia Councils.

At DDF, Lynne will use her deep neurology R&D expertise to advise DDF's portfolio companies on clinical development strategies as they plan to advance their drug candidates into clinical trials.

Dr. James Summers

Dr. James Summers has over 30 years of drug discovery and pharmaceutical research management experience. He currently serves on the board of directors, scientific advisory board and as an advisor to several biotechnology companies and venture capital firms.

Jim was formerly Vice President of Neuroscience Research at AbbVie, where he focused on the discovery of new drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, pain, and psychiatric disorders. Under his leadership, teams have advanced more than 20 compounds into clinical development.

While at AbbVie, Jim also established new research sites in Cambridge, MA and Shanghai, China. He was an architect of strategies that defined the future direction of global research organizations, and championed multiple successful out-licensing deals, biotech collaborations and venture investments.

Jim is currently an existing member of the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) of DDF portfolio companies Nitrome Biosciences, Caraway Therapeutics, Cerevance, Tiaki Therapeutics, and as Venture Partner brings his extensive experience to contribute to R&D strategy across DDF's broader portfolio.

About The Dementia Discovery Fund

The Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF) is a £250m specialist venture capital fund investing in, and creating, biotech companies pursuing transformational therapeutic approaches for dementias including Alzheimer's disease. The DDF brings significant capital and domain expertise to enable talented entrepreneurs to bring therapeutics addressing one of the world's largest unmet medical needs to the clinic – ultimately aiming to generate significant returns for its investors. The DDF is enabled by its networks and influential group of investors including some leading pharmaceutical companies (Biogen, Eli Lilly and Co., GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Otsuka (Astex), Pfizer and Takeda), along with AARP, Aegon, Bill Gates, British Patient Capital, NFL Players Association, Quest Diagnostics, UnitedHealth Group, the UK Government's Department of Health and Social Care, and the charity Alzheimer's Research UK. The Fund is managed by SV Health Investors. Learn more at www.TheDDFund.com

About SV Health Investors

SV Health Investors is a leading healthcare fund manager committed to investing in tomorrow's healthcare breakthroughs. The SV family of funds invests across stages, geographic regions, and sectors, with expertise spanning biotechnology, dementia, healthcare growth, healthcare technology and public equities. With approximately $2.7 billion in assets under management and a truly transatlantic presence with offices in Boston and London, SV has built an extensive network of talented investment professionals and experienced industry veterans. Since its founding in 1993, SV has invested in more than 200 companies with more than 90 of these having achieved successful acquisitions or IPOs.

For more information, please see www.svhealthinvestors.com

