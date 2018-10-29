The Demotech Story -- Thirty-three years in sixty-six minutes

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, David Wright, Senior Vice President, Managing Director, Beach and Associates, Ltd., interviewed Joseph Petrelli, President and Co-founder, Demotech, Inc. As the first rating service to review and rate independent regional and specialty carriers, Demotech found itself competing with a functional monopoly. The podcast between David and Joe is more than an amusing historical accounting of the growth of Demotech; it is a lesson plan for anyone who has the courage and acumen to challenge the status quo to bring competition to a marketplace.

The podcast can be found at https://notunreasonable.com/?s=demotech&id=m or by visiting www.notunreasonable.com and searching for the key term, Demotech.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and the execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

About Beach and Associates

Not Unreasonable is a blog and podcast by David Wright, Senior Vice President, Managing Director, Beach and Associates, a global reinsurance intermediary. Subscribe to the podcast in iTunes, stitcher, or by rss feed.

Beach and Associates is an integrated team of insurance and reinsurance specialists who bring together experience and expertise gained from working in markets and sectors across the world. By fostering a team mentality, both internally and with our clients, we develop a thorough understanding of our clients' situations and markets, creative unique opportunities for innovative and ingenious solutions that add value and get positive results.

In early January 2018, Beach and Associates announced its partnership with Acrisure, a privately-held, United States-based retail consulting and insurance broker. Founded in 2005, Acrisure is among the top ten insurance brokers in the United States and one of the fastest growing in industry history. Majority-owned by the operating partners and management team, Acrisure has nearly 200 Agency Partners with over 300 locations in 32 states, thirteen international locations, and approximately 5,200 employees.

