NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Rising technological advances to drive growth in the market. The increasing focus on the development of technologically advanced dental braces will augment their adoption. The advanced dental braces provide comfort and effective results with better appearance. Increasing change in technology is resulting in the development of such companies that can provide technologically advanced dental services and products. Technavio' s analysts have predicted that the dental braces market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734206/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview

Growing need for dental treatment due to rising prevalence of oral health conditions

The rising prevalence rate of oral ailments and misalignment of teeth has increased the demand for oral care. People who suffer from oral health conditions such as orthodontic and periodontal conditions require immediate treatment and care. Orthodontic treatment is used to improve facial aesthetics in which dentists work on the alignment of the teeth.

Risks and limitations associated with dental braces

Dental braces help in facilitating proper alignment of the teeth. People undergoing orthodontic treatment opt for braces. However, a few risks are associated with these dental braces. For instance. the areas of gums and teeth, which get covered due to these braces, are not cleaned properly.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the dental braces market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including 3M and Align Technology the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising technological advances and the growing need for dental treatment due to rising prevalence of oral health conditions, will provide considerable growth opportunities to dental braces manufactures. 3M, Align Technology, Danaher, DB Orthodontics, and Dentsply Sirona are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734206/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

