The worldwide prevalence of dental diseases and the associated risk factors are increasing significantly. The prevalence of oral cancer is also increasing in many countries. The prevalence of these dental diseases significantly increases with age. Globally, the number of old people is also growing rapidly owing to the rise in average life expectancy. In addition, the prevalence of dental diseases is also on the rise due to the growth in risk factors such as diabetes, poor oral hygiene, stress, and tobacco and alcohol use. This is leading to increased demand for dental services, which, in turn. is driving the growth of the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growth in the number of dentists and dental practices

The number of practicing dentists in several developed as well as developing countries has been steadily increasing. This is attributed to the growth in the number of dental schools. an increasing number of enrollments in dental schools. financial aid programs for dental students. and the increased demand for dental services. The increased demand for dental practitioners is majorly attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases coupled with the increasing awareness about the importance of oral health.

Intense competition among vendors

The global dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market is highly competitive due to the presence of several regional and global vendors. Therefore. these vendors are unable to compete with established vendors in terms of quality, reliability and R&D. Thus. the intense competition among vendors is expected to have an adverse impact on the global dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



