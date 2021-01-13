The Dental Lounge Welcomes One of the Nation's Most Esteemed Prosthodontists - Dr. Juan Cabanillas - to Pompano Beach, FL

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental Lounge has expanded their team in the affluent Pompano Beach community to include Dr. Juan Cabanillas, who has not stopped striving for perfection in the prosthodontics field for over 25 years. Dr. Cabanillas has been recognized in the dental community as a master of highly skilled, same day dental procedures including the All-On-4 Treatment Concept and same day Cosmetic Cases.

Dr. Cabanillas was top of his class at NYU, where he received his degree of Doctor in Dental Surgery. After leaving NYU, he completed a general residency program at Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he received extensive training in oral surgery, periodontics, and restorative dentistry. He was able to take his talents to Harvard University/VA Hospital in Boston, MA where he completed a Prosthodontics program – and received the first honorary mention in the program's 22-year history.

He has joined The Dental Lounge group to bring his expertise as the new Clinic Director. Dr. Cabanillas is recognized as one of few doctors in the county that has the substantial training, skills, and expertise necessary for high level and predictable dental reconstruction. With a great sense of humor, and his passion to serve patients, Dr. Cabanillas has successfully completed over 400 cases of Full-Mouth Reconstruction, placed and restored over 4000 dental implants, as well as over 200 arches of All-On-4. His meticulous attention to detail led him to diagnose early oral cancer, and save the lives of three of his patients. He is recognized by his peers as one of the most successful prosthodontists in South Florida.

The Dental Lounge has evolved to become one of Florida's leading, high tech comprehensive dental facilities that provides care in cosmetics, preventative, and restorative services with a renowned group of professionals that have the ability to pay meticulous attention to detail and transform smiles even in the most challenging of circumstances. With our family oriented culture, we are committed to the lives of our patients.

