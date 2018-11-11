The Detroit Free Press names Brose North America a winner of the Michigan 2018 Top Workplaces Award

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brose North America has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplaces honor by The Detroit Free Press. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



As a family-owned company, Brose treats its employees like family. The company is committed to fostering an open dialogue built on transparency and mutual respect to ensure all are working in the best interest of employees. "Because of the positive relationship that exists between Brose and its workforce, I can trust our employees to make the best decisions possible for our organization," says Frank Lubischer, President Brose North America. "Our people are the foundation of our success and I am honored that they voted us a Top Workplace."

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

About Brose

Brose is the world's fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier. The company develops and produces mechatronic systems for vehicle doors and seats as well as electric motors, drives and electronics, among others for steering, brakes, transmissions and engine cooling. More than 26,000 employees at 62 locations in 23 countries generate 6.3 billion euros in sales. Every other new vehicle worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product.

About Brose North America

Brose has been a committed partner to the North American market since 1993. The mechatronics specialist now counts twelve locations across Canada, the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 5,000 people in the region. The entire range of Brose products is manufactured throughout the North American facilities, from door modules and seat systems to drives and electronics.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.



SOURCE Brose North America

Related Links

https://www.brose.com

