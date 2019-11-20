The Detroit Free Press Names TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants Winner of the Detroit Top Workplaces 2019 Award

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR) has been awarded Top Workplaces 2019 recognition by The Detroit Free Press. TSFR was also recognized in 2018. The honor is based on employee feedback gathered through a survey that measured several dynamics of workplace culture, via an independent third party. The announcement was made by Mark Schostak of TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants.

TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is a family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual dining, fast casual, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout Michigan. With a strong commitment to quality operations, TSFR is an industry leader in attracting, developing and retaining the most talented work force that delights its guests and sets an unmatched standard of excellence.

In the past three decades, the company has expanded its restaurant catalog to include 65 Applebee's (including the world's only co-branded Applebee's/IHOP, inside Detroit's Millender Center), 25 Olga's Kitchen restaurants, 1 Olga's Fresh Grille, 13 MOD Pizza restaurants and 8 Del Taco restaurants. In May 2019, TSFR increased its portfolio to include 56 Wendy's locations across Michigan.

"At TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants we continue to lead the way as we grow our restaurant footprint in Michigan," Mark Schostak, Executive Chairman, TSFR said. "Recognition as a Top Workplace underscores our commitment to our people by recruiting and retaining the industry's top talent to support our robust portfolio of restaurants. We will continue to foster an environment that provides training and development to team members and rewards achievement in a family atmosphere while supporting the communities we serve."

TSFR is guided by its company values centered on people, delighting guests, supporting the community, acting with integrity and achieving results. In 2019, TSFR established the "Olga, A Life Wrapped in Love Foundation" in honor of the late Olga Loizon, Olga's Kitchen founder. The foundation will provide financial assistance to aspiring women entrepreneurs in Michigan. The company also supports Make-A-Wish® Michigan, Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and JDRF Michigan through a variety of Dine to Donate fundraisers in restaurants and beyond. TSFR has supported the Gilda's Club Detroit Family Walk and Run for more than a decade and in 2016 was recognized by the organization with their Founders Award.

The company also created the TSFR Care Fund as a continued investment in TSFR employees' happiness and success. This program is funded by employees, enabling them to donate a portion of each paycheck to directly benefit their colleagues during a time of need.

TSFR offers comprehensive benefit options to team members including 401K, paid time off, medical, dental and life insurance and lucrative bonus plans. In 2019, the company launched an innovative partnership with Cleary University to provide online higher education to eligible hourly, part-time and full-time employees and their families (including grandchildren), covering 100 percent of tuition costs for undergraduate and graduate degrees through Cleary's online platform.

Sister company Schostak Brothers & Company was also recognized with the Top Workplaces honor in 2019.

SOURCE TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants