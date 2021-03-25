The Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau launches contest to help restaurants during pandemic

Participants can play by first following @visitdetroit on Facebook and Instagram. Next, snap a picture of your food or experience, while dining at one of our restaurants in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Tag the restaurant and @visitdetroit, then share it on Facebook or Instagram. Use the hashtag, #EatsintheD in your post to enter your picture into the raffle.

At the end of each month, a winner will be randomly selected and awarded a $100 gift card to another restaurant of their choice. *

"Our Metro Detroit restaurants have been hit very hard financially during the COVID 19 pandemic, establishments that are special to our residents and visitors alike," said Claude Molinari, president and CEO of the DMCVB. "We urge diners to help us create some visibility for these eateries so they can increase business and keep their doors open."

The rules of the contest are as follows:

Posts must have all of the required elements listed above to be eligible to enter.

Only one entry per day, per person permitted. Unlimited posts per month allowed.

Only one winner per month and they will be selected at random, the last day of each month.

Winner will be contacted by Visit Detroit to obtain mailing address to send gift card.

*Winner will select a restaurant of their choice to receive a $100 gift card, from a predetermined list.

gift card, from a predetermined list. Diners must follow all COVID safety regulations when patronizing local restaurants.

Posts submitted with inappropriate content will automatically be removed from the raffle.

Program ends on December 30, 2021 .

. Need inspiration? Check out our YouTube channel for food and restaurant recommendations.

Privacy Policy:

Information provided by you for this Promotion is subject to Sponsor's privacy policy located at: visitdetroit.com/legalprivacy-policy/. By entering this Promotion, each entrant agrees that the Sponsor, or Administrator on behalf of Sponsor, has the right to contact the entrant by phone, direct message, or email accounts provided during entry to administer and fulfill this Promotion. Each Entrant agrees to Sponsor's use of his or her name, city and state of residence, picture, biographical information, statements, voice and likeness in any advertising and publicity Sponsor may conduct relating to the Contest or otherwise in any media or format, whether or now known or hereafter developed, including but not limited to, the World Wide Web, at any time or times in perpetuity, without further compensation or notice.

Questions? Direct message us on Facebook or Instagram @visitdetroit.

