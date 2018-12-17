NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing need for highly secure continuous application delivery process and the increasing focus on security and compliance are the major growth factors for the DevSecOps Market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05657907





The DevSecOps market size is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to USD 5.9 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.2% during the forecast period. The growing need for highly secure continuous application delivery and the increased focus on security and compliance are the major growth factors for the DevSecOps market. However, the lack of skilled professionals and organizations' resistance to adopt new tools and technologies may restrain the growth of the DevSecOps market.



Cloud deployment type is expected to help in enabling enhanced infrastructure scalability and performance

Cloud-deployed DevSecOps solutions help organizations in deploying their codes in their production process, along with enhanced security, performance, and scalability.The cloud deployment type benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 service, and enhanced IT security.



DevSecOps practices will help reduce Operational Expenditure (OPEX) using process standardization and automation processes, along with complete control and availability of an environment based on users' needs.



Retail and consumer goods vertical is estimated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

DevSecOps solutions and services offer retailers with the opportunity to align their application security processes with cloud-native application development and deployment processes to achieve a much more security-minded business culture. There has been high adoption rate of DevSecOps solutions and services in the retail sector, as the sector cherishes benefits, such as improved operational efficiency and productivity, reliable and secure IT environment, faster time-to-market, and enhanced customer experience.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is estimated to hold the largest market size and grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The APAC region is expected to offer extensive growth opportunities for the DevSecOps market during the forecast period.Rapid advancements in cloud computing, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt DevSecOps solutions and services.



With the increasing adoption of cloud technologies and the rising IT demands for business functions, the adoption of secure software development and deployment tools is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast year.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level: 35%, D-Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and RoW: 5%



The report profiles the following key vendors:

1. CA Technologies (US)

2. IBM (US)

3. MicroFocus (UK)

4. Synopsys (US)

5. Microsoft (US)

6. Google (US)

7. Dome9 (US)

8. Palo Alto Networks (US)

9. Qualys (US)

10. Chef Software (US)

11. Threat Modeler (US)

12. Contrast Security (US)

13. CyberArk (Israel)

14. Entersoft (Australia)

15. Rough Wave Software (US)

16. Splunk (US)

17. 4Armed (UK)

18. Aqua Security (Israel)

19. Check Marx (Israel)

20. Continuum Security (Spain)

21. Whitehat Security (US)

22. Sumologic (US)

23. Puppet labs (UK)

24. Algo Sec (US)

25. CloudPassage (US)



Research Coverage

The report segments the global DevSecOps market by component (solutions and services).The services segment is inclusive of training and consulting, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance.



The DevSecOps market covers deployment types, namely, on-premises and cloud.The market by organization size has been segmented into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.



The market by vertical covers Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, energy, media and entertainment, and others (education, and travel and hospitality). The report also provides market details in the 5 major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the DevSecOps market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall DevSecOps market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05657907



