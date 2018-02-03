The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Donates $50,000 Sports Matter Grant to The ANNIKA Foundation

"The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter grant, will be used to develop Share My Passion clinics for The Annika Foundation, helping Annika to continue to share and grow her love of the game with young girls," said James Rooney, Director of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation, "The DICK'S Foundation is thrilled to partner with Annika on her charitable endeavors and welcomes her to the Sports Matter family."

Also today, the annual Golf Expo, held in connection with the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, will take place at 5:00PM at En-Joie Golf Course. This will be Annika's first appearance in Endicott. Regarded as one of the top LPGA golfers of all time, Annika has recorded 72 LPGA victories, including 10 majors, in addition to 90 international triumphs.

"In Annika Sörenstam, we have selected an outstanding professional golfer to conduct this year's seminar," said John M. Carrigg, president and chief executive officer of UHS. "We're sure that those attending our free Golf Expo in August will be impressed with what they can learn and will also have an enjoyable time throughout the evening."

The Golf Expo will start at 5 p.m., with Annika's live seminar beginning at about 6 p.m. and featuring tips on improving golf swings and overall fitness.

Under the tent this year, UHS will provide educational materials related to urology, orthopedics and men's and women's health issues. Providers and clinical experts from several specialties will be on hand for informal question-and-answer sessions at UHS' exhibition booths.

Free, heart-healthy refreshments will be available. Each attendee will receive giveaways, including a DICK'S Sporting Goods gift card, and will be able to enter prize drawings.

Since 2014, DICK'S Sporting Goods and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation have pledged over $50 million to support teams and raise awareness of the importance of youth sports across the country through its Sports Matter initiative. To learn more, visit sportsmatter.org.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of February 3, 2018, the Company operated more than 715 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated associates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as DICK'S Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear and access to donations and sponsorships. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Press Room or Investor Relations pages at dicks.com.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. as a private corporate foundation to support DICK'S charitable and philanthropic activities.

Annika created the ANNIKA Foundation (www.annikafoundation.org) to provide opportunities in women's golf at the junior, collegiate and professional levels while teaching young people the importance of living a healthy, active lifestyle through fitness and nutrition. The Foundation has partnered with key organizations to promote healthy, active lifestyles for children, including SPARK, Florida Hospital for Children in support of its Healthy 100 Kids initiative and The First Tee in development of the Nine Healthy Habits curriculum for children.

It annually conducts six major golf events for aspiring junior girls: the ANNIKA Invitational USA presented by Rolex at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla.; ANNIKA Invitational at Mission Hills in China; ANNIKA Invitational Europe and ANNIKA Cup in Sweden; and, in association with the R&A, the ANNIKA Invitational Latin America in Argentina and ANNIKA Invitational Australasia in New Zealand. In 2013, the Foundation's reach extended to the collegiate ranks with the ANNIKA Award presented by 3M (awarded to most outstanding female NCAA Division I golfer) and ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M (12 team, 54-hole event in Minnesota). SPARK grants to schools, financial support of Healthy 100 Kids, endowing an AJGA ACE Grant, and the "Share My Passion" Golf Clinics are other areas of emphasis.

