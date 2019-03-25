The Diesel Genset Market in India is Forecast to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025 - 5 kVA-75 kVA Rating Dominates Due to Their Wide Usage Across Various Applications

DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Diesel Genset Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by KVA Ratings, By Verticals, Industrial, and Residential), By Regions, Key States, Rental Market and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Numerous ambitious initiatives have been introduced by the Indian government to drive the growth of several sectors over the coming years. The Smart Cities Mission, Make in India campaign, Saubhagya Scheme as well as Housing for All 2022, are some of the plans that would help in the expansion of power utilities and growth of manufacturing and public infrastructure verticals in the country.

The diesel genset market, being a complementary industry, would experience healthy growth over the coming years owing to the strengthening of these sectors. Improving the power supply situation in the residential sector and growing inclination towards solar energy may, however, stunt the growth of lower rating gensets during 2019-2025.

Market Insights

According to this research, the India Diesel Genset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

Diesel gensets with 5 kVA-75 kVA rating accounts for significant India diesel genset market share due to their wide usage across various applications, ease of availability, and low cost.

Increasing utilization of lower rating gensets across domains such as telecom infrastructure in unreliable and off-grid areas would help 5 kVA-75 kVA diesel genset market segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.



By region, the Southern region accounted for the highest revenue share in the overall market in 2018. The Northern region would, however, witness a significant increase in demand for diesel gensets over the coming years on account of upcoming large-scale infrastructure projects such as Delhi Metro expansion and Lucknow Metro.



The report thoroughly covers the market by kVA ratings, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights



Historical Data of Global Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume

Market Size & Forecast of Global Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume

Market Size and Forecast until 2025

Historical Data of India Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, by kVA Rating for the Period 2012-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, by kVA Rating until 2025

Historical Data of India Diesel Genset Market Revenues, by Applications for the Period 2012-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Diesel Genset Market Revenues, by Applications until 2025

Historical Data of India Diesel Genset Market Revenues, by Regions for the Period 2012-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Diesel Genset Market Revenues, by Regions until 2025

India Diesel Genset Market Price Trends

India Diesel Genset Market Distributors, By States

Market Drivers and Restraints

India Diesel Genset Market Trends and Developments

India Diesel Genset Market Share, By Players

Historical data of India Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenues for the period 2012-2018

Market Size and Forecast of India Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenues until 2025

Market Share, By Players

Competitive Benchmarking

Import-Export Statistics

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By kVA Ratings

5 kVA-75 kVA

75.1 kVA-375 kVA

375.1 kVA-750 kVA

750.1 kVA-1000 kVA

1000.1 kVA-2000 kVA

Above 2000 kVA

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

Retail

Commercial Offices

Telecom

Hospitals

Hotels

BFSI

Transportation

Others (Education, Defence, etc.)

Industrial

Manufacturing

Energy

Others (Mining, Pharma, Chemical)

By Regions

Northern

North Eastern

Eastern

Western

Southern

By Key States

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

Haryana

Bihar

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Global Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1. Global Diesel Market Revenues & Volume, 2014-2024F

3.2. Global Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018



4. India Diesel Genset Market Overview

4.1. India Country Indicators

4.2. India Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2012-2025F

4.3. India Diesel Genset Market Revenue & Volume Share, By kVA Ratings, 2018 & 2025F

4.4. India Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

4.5. India Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F

4.6. India Diesel Genset Market - Industry Life Cycle

4.7. India Diesel Genset Market - Porter's Five Forces



5. India Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

5.1. Impact Analysis

5.2. Market Drivers

5.3. Market Restraints



6. India Diesel Genset Market Trends



7. India Diesel Genset Market Overview, by kVA Ratings

7.1. India 5 kVA-75 kVA Diesel Genset Market Overview

7.2. India 75.1 kVA-375 kVA Diesel Genset Market Overview

7.3. India 375.1 kVA-75 kVA Diesel Genset Market Overview

7.4. India 750.1 kVA-1000 kVA Diesel Genset Market Overview

7.5. India 1000.1 kVA-2000 kVA Diesel Genset Market Overview

7.6. India Above 2000 kVA Diesel Genset Market Overview



8. India Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Applications

8.1. India Commercial Application Diesel Genset Market Overview

8.2. India Industrial Application Diesel Genset Market Overview

8.3. India Residential Application Diesel Genset Market Overview



9. India Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Regions

9.1. North India Region Diesel Genset Market Overview

9.2. West India Region Diesel Genset Market Overview

9.3. South India Region Diesel Genset Market Overview

9.4. East India Region Diesel Genset Market Overview

9.5. North East India Region Diesel Genset Market Overview



10. India Diesel Genset State-Wise Market Overview

10.1. Tamil Nadu Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Rating, 2018 & 2019E

10.2. Andhra Pradesh Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Rating, 2018 & 2019E

10.3. Telangana Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Rating, 2018 & 2019E

10.4. Karnataka Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Rating, 2018 & 2019E

10.5. Maharashtra Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Rating, 2018 & 2019E

10.6. Gujarat Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Rating, 2018 & 2019E

10.7. Uttar Pradesh Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Rating, 2018 & 2019E

10.8. Delhi Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Rating, 2018 & 2019E

10.9. Haryana Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Rating, 2018 & 2019E

10.10. Bihar Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Rating, 2018 & 2019E



11. India Diesel Genset Market - Price Trend Analysis

11.1. India 5 kVA-75 kVA Diesel Genset Price Trend, 2012-2025F

11.2. India 75.1 kVA-375 kVA Diesel Genset Price Trend, 2012-2025F

11.3. India 375.1 kVA-750kVA Diesel Genset Price Trend, 2012-2025F

11.4. India 750.1 kVA-1000kVA Diesel Genset Price Trend, 2012-2025F

11.5. India 1000.1 kVA-2000kVA Diesel Genset Price Trend, 2012-2025F

11.6. India Above 2000 kVA Diesel Genset Price Trend, 2012-2025F



12. India Diesel Genset Rental Market Overview

12.1. India Diesel Genset Rental Market Revenues, 2012-2025F

12.2. India Diesel Genset Market Rental Tariff

12.3. India Diesel Genset Rental Market Share, By Company, 2018

12.4. India Diesel Genset Rental Suppliers



13. India Diesel Genset Market - Key Performance Indicators

13.1. India Government Spending Outlook

13.2. India Power Sector Overview & Outlook

13.3. India Construction Sector Outlook

13.4. India Hospitality Sector Outlook



14. India Diesel Genset Market Industry Regulations



15. India Diesel Genset Market - Import & Export Statistics

15.1. India Export of 5 kVA - 75 kVA Diesel Gensets

15.2. India Export of 75 kVA - 375 kVA Diesel Gensets

15.3. India Export of Above 375 kVA Diesel Gensets

15.4. India Import of 5 - 75 kVA Diesel Gensets

15.5. India Import of 75 - 375 kVA Diesel Gensets

15.6. India Import of Above 375 kVA Diesel Gensets



16. India Diesel Genset Market - Opportunity Assessment

16.1. India Diesel Genset Market - Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Rating, 2025F

16.2. India Diesel Genset Market - Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F

16.3. India Diesel Genset Market - Opportunity Assessment, By Regions, 2025F



17. India Diesel Genset Market Competitive Landscape

17.1. Competitive Benchmarking, By kVA Rating

17.2. India Diesel Genset Market - Average Selling Price Analysis

17.3. India Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

17.4. India Diesel Genset Market Volume Share, By Company, 2018



18. Company Profiles

18.1. Ashok Leyland

18.2. Cummins India Ltd.

18.3. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

18.4. Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

18.5. Cooper Corporation Private Limited

18.6. Greaves Cotton Limited

18.7. Escorts Limited

18.8. Kohler Co.

18.9. Caterpillar Inc.

18.10. VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.



19. Strategic Recommendations



