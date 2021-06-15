The Digital Equity Act is bipartisan, actionable, and can help close the Digital Divide for the most vulnerable Americans

Connected Nation is endorsing this Act because it seeks to help our nation's most vulnerable populations. Tweet this

The Digital Equity Act would create two major Federal grant programs operated by the National Telecommunication and Information Administration (NTIA). It would provide $1 billion in federal grant funding over the next five years to support digital inclusion—including the creation of statewide comprehensive digital equity plans, spurring targeted action through a competitive grant process to support digital equity projects, and supporting research and evidence-based policymaking.

"The importance of programs that advance broadband adoption for disadvantaged rural and urban populations cannot be overstated said Heather Gate, Vice President of Digital Inclusion, Connected Nation. "In additional to tackling issues related to access to infrastructure, it is imperative that we ensure that everyone can fully participate in our society democracy, and economy using digital skills and the necessary tools. We have a saying here, 'Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation,' and what we mean by that is no one should be left out of the opportunities and resources having broadband access provides no matter how they begin or where they live. The Digital Equity Act seeks to address this issue for vulnerable populations in a targeted way."

Data has consistently indicated that low-income, rural and urban communities, and communities of color are disproportionately impacted by the Digital Divide. While introducing the bill, Senator Murray cited the 2019 US census data that shows about 36 million U.S. households did not subscribe to a wired broadband service. Additionally, other studies showed that 43% of low-income adults did not subscribe to home broadband and one in three Black, Latino, and Native American families did not subscribe to high-speed internet at home

The Digital Equity Act is also endorsed by more than 100 organizations including the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) which has developed a resource page. It can be found here: https://www.digitalequityact.org/.

