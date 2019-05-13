The Digital Packaging & Labeling Market, 2019 to 2023 - A B Graphic Intl, Ball Corp, Reel Appeal, Xeikon, and Xerox Corp are Leading the Competition
May 13, 2019, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Packaging and Labeling Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital packaging and labeling market will register a CAGR of over 13% by 2023.
The growing awareness of the environmental benefits of digital packaging and labeling is one of the key factors expected to trigger market growth. Digital equipment eliminates the use of manual intervention and molecule heating. In addition, this technique eliminates the use of chemicals while making it a less harmful process for producing plates, unlike the unconventional techniques.
Benefits of variable data printing
One of the growth drivers of the global basil essential oil market is the benefits of variable data printing. The demand for digital packaging and printing is surging due to its variable data printing benefits.
The high price of printing ink materials
The rise in the cost of chemicals for manufacturing printing inks is prompting the vendors to increase the maximum retail price (MRP) of the ink to mitigate the ink production cost. This is negatively affecting the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on developing accurate color-matching and high-volume printing using digital technologies.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- A B Graphic International Ltd.
- Ball Corporation
- Reel Appeal
- Xeikon
- Xerox Corporation
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Personal care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing prominence of private label brands
- New packaging trends
- Innovative labeling for digital packaging and labeling
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- A B Graphic International Ltd.
- Ball Corporation
- Reel Appeal
- Xeikon
- Xerox Corporation
