The Discoverer Reaches 4.5M Subscriber Milestone as the Award-Winning Publication Celebrates its 100th Edition

DENVER, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Discoverer, will celebrate the 100th Edition of its renowned travel publication on May 20, 2019, with its centesimal edition spotlighting Seville, Spain. The Discoverer's community of more than 4.5 million subscribers selected the city by popular vote as the featured destination.

The Discoverer produces weekly editions that bring together the voices of travel writers with in-the-know locals, all of whom are deeply passionate about experiencing the world. Subscribers enjoy a 3-5 minute read, traveling to destinations from Cartagena to Copenhagen. The award-winning travel publication is powered by its parent company Inboxlab, an expansive network of brands, known for cutting-edge educational, entertaining and inspiring content.

"We are immensely proud of our authentic storytelling, which shines light on some of the most extraordinary destinations, cultures and perspectives," says Inboxlab CEO Nicholas Pardon. "We've remained true to our mission to inspire discovery in our audience, whether that be in their own backyard or the far reaches of the globe."

The Discoverer has grown to over 4.5M subscribers in under two years, covering 70 countries across every continent from the sunniest shores to the highest mountain peaks. Underscoring the ever-growing popularity of the publication, 1.7M+ people read The Discoverer's weekly editions and The Discoverer Blog engages more than 1.4M monthly readers.

In celebration of the 100th edition milestone, one lucky subscriber will win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Seville curated by G Adventures. The eight-day trip will feature stops in 5 cities in Spain. Known for its responsible approach to tourism, G Adventures has built a bevy of social enterprise projects into its itineraries with the aim of supporting local people and economies.

"We have been very intentional with our partnership alignments," says Victoria Hurd, Director of Marketing for The Discoverer. "There is much work to be done in creating a healthy and sustainable future for generations to come, which is why we work with passionate changemakers, whose efforts in the arenas of socially responsible travel and sustainability reflect the embodiment of our core values at The Discoverer."

The Discoverer is a modern travel publication that transports a community of 4.5M+ travelers to far-off and familiar destinations. It produces weekly editions that spotlight cities around the world and a blog that highlights personal stories, insider tips and unique discoveries. The audience is a group of highly-engaged travelers, who trust in our community-generated content. The Discoverer can also be found on Instagram .

The Discoverer is powered by its parent company Inboxlab, an expansive network of brands that deliver educational and inspiring content via the inbox.

