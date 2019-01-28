NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing demand for OLED and flexible displays and highly priced and advanced display drivers are driving the display driver market toward significant growth



The display driver market is estimated to grow from USD 7.1 billion in 2018 to USD 9.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2018 and 2023. Growth in the use of 4K and 8K televisions and availability of UHD content, and evolving role of DDICs in individual components and single integration chips also drive the growth of the market for display driver ICs.

The construction of new OLED and LCD panel manufacturing facilities, development of display drivers based on chip-on-film packages, and innovations in TDDI-type display drivers are the major for display driver manufacturers in future.Smartphone, television, automotive, and smart wearable segments are expected to offer opportunities to display driver manufacturers in the market.



Increasing demand for display panels with high resolution, fast response time, and better picture quality is expected to influence the display driver market toward major innovations and subsequently significant growth.However, saturated growth and declining volumes of shipments of display panels of TVs, tablets, and monitors is restraining the growth of display driver market.



High competition and demand for diverse product specifications, increasing RAM capacity of display drivers for high-resolution displays, and rapid advancements in display panel technology are the major challenges faced by display driver IC suppliers.



LCD displays to account for major share of display driver market during forecast period

LCD displays are likely to hold a major share of the display driver market during the forecast period.The market is expected to witness growth in the LCD segment for the next 3 years mainly due to the construction of various LCD panel manufacturing facilities in China, which will increase the production of LCD displays and subsequently increase the demand for display drivers for a majority of the applications.



China is emerging as a leading country in terms of LCD display production due to the closure of several LCD manufacturing facilities by Samsung and LG Display in the last three years.However, with high competition in the market and disruption in supply demand ratio, the market for LCD displays is expected to saturate 2020 onward.



The display driver market for OLED displays is expected to grow continuously during the forecast period as OLED and flexible displays are trending in the display market with their increasing adoption in smart devices such as smartphones, wearables (smartwatch, AR/VR HMDs), and smart TV.



COF-type packages and TDDI-type drivers to witness high growth in the market during the forecast period

Chip-on-Film (COF) package is the new trend in display driver market, innovation behind full-view displays in smartphones.Major players are focused on developing COF package-based display drivers due to high demand for smartphones with full-view display.



COF package method has features such as high density, high ping count, fine pitch, gong bond, high throughput, and high reliability.It also weighs lighter and flexible, and can be produced by reel to reel, which are not possible through traditional packaging methods.



The flexible qualities of COF make it possible to design the side area of a screen, often called the bezel, to be narrower compared with COG.This results in a relatively larger screen-to- body ratio.



TDDI-type display drivers emerged as revolutionary concept for display panel manufacturers which offers reduced form factor as well as cost reduction for customers. The market for TDDI is expected to be boosted by the growing popularity of bezel-less smartphones (all screen designs of smartphones or borderless designs). The TDDI growth can be expected from smartphone, smart wearables, automotive, and laptop segments for next five years. Demand for DDICs is expected to decline rapidly in these devices; however, devices such as television, monitor, automotive, and others will be the major adopters of DDICs during the forecast period.



South Korea to account for major share in display driver market during forecast period

South Korea is expected to account for the highest market share of the display driver market during the forecast period.South Korea accounts for more than 95% of total OLED display panel production owing to which demand for a majority of OLED-based display drivers is emerging from South Korea.



With huge investments from Samsung and LG Display in OLED technology and their production expansion, South Korea is expected to dominate the market, in terms of size, during the forecast period.South Korea, however, is expected to witness declined share in the LCD segment during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing demand from China.



South Korean players, Samsung and LG Display, closed various LCD panel manufacturing facilities and invested in OLED technology expansion, which resulted in the decreased share of South Korea in LCD production.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with people holding key positions across several regions.



The breakup of the profiles of primary participants has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 30%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 55%, and Others 25%

• By Region: North America: 15%, Europe: 25%, APAC: 60%



The major players in the display driver market are: Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Novatek Microelectronics (Taiwan), Synaptics (US), Himax Technologies (Taiwan), Silicon Works (South Korea), Sitronix Technology (Taiwan), Raydium Semiconductor (Taiwan), Magnachip Semiconductor (Luxembourg & South Korea), FocalTech (Taiwan), MediaTek (Taiwan), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Fitipower Integrated Technology (Taiwan), OLiGHTEK (China), Solomon Systech (Hong Kong), Microchip Technology (US), SolasOLED (Ireland), Dialog Semiconductor (UK), , Lucid Display Technology (South Korea), SINOWEALTH Electronics (China), and UltraChip (Taiwan).



The report defines, describes, and forecasts the display driver market on the basis of display size & devices, display technology, driver & package type and geography.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the display driver market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges).



It also analyses the competitive developments such as joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, contracts, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches carried out by key players to grow in the market.



• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast pertaining to the display driver market based on display size & devices, display technology, driver & package type and geography have been conducted to provide an overall view of the display driver market.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the display driver market have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the key players in the market and their revenues.



