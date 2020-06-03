NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Disposable Medical Linen Market Report







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903754/?utm_source=PRN







The disposable medical linen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019–2025.



The global disposable medical linen market is majorly driven by the growing demand for safety and hygiene standards to prevent the risk of cross-contamination and infections in healthcare settings. Hospitals, diagnostic centers, and standalone clinics are the major end-users of disposable medical linens. The demand is growing from countries such as China, Japan, and India as these countries are witnessing a boom in commercial healthcare settings and the increasing shift in consumer behavior toward personal hygiene.



Besides, the growing number of surgical procedures is fueling the market growth. However, one of the main factors driving the demand growth for the disposable medical linen industry is the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has been designated a global pandemic by the WHO. While maintaining personal hygiene is recommended as the best remedy to prevent the spread of the virus, healthcare practitioners are insisting on the use of disposable medical linens, which has significantly increased the demand for disposable products across the globe.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the disposable medical linen market during the forecast period:

• Spike in Demand Post COVID-19

• Rise in Geriatric Population

• Growing Fear of Associate Risks with Reusable Linen



The study considers the present scenario of the disposable medical linen market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



This industry research report covers global disposable medical linen market size and growth, share, trends, drivers, and competitive landscape. The study includes insights by product, end-user, distribution, and geography



DISPOSABLE MEDICAL LINEN MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, distribution, and geography. The bed linen segment is expected to reach a revenue value of over $2 billion by 2025. The sale of bed linen in the US witnessed a spike of 101% in March 2020. As the reusability of blankets in hospitals increases laundry expenditures, the trend of opting for disposable medical blankets is growing. The growing number of hospital admissions has significantly increased the application of healthcare-associated accessories, especially disposable medical linen. Moreover, the hospital acquired infections (HAI), and low direct cross-contamination possibilities is another factor driving the application of medical linens.



In 2019, the disposable hospital linen market dominated with a share of over 53%. Hospitals are one of the prime end-users of disposable medical linen. There has been a tremendous increase in the demand for disposable hospital bed sheets around the globe. This trend is likely to prevail during the forecast period, thereby providing significant growth opportunities for vendors. Moreover, hospital linens increase the risk of cross-contamination and infections; hence the disposable hospital linen market size is expected to increase drastically in the coming years.



Disposable medical linens are primarily sold via wholesale and retail distribution channels. The channels include dealers, distributors, other retail stores, and drug stores worldwide. They are also available on e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores. Over 75% of disposable medical linens are manufactured as per the demand. Disposable bed sheets manufacturers ensure that manufacturing facilities are legitimate and follow low-cost manufacturing practices to produce price-competitive products. The products are then exported to several regions where they are sold via several distribution channels.



Segmentation by Product

• Bed Linen

• Surgical & Hygiene Linen

• Liveries

• Others

Segmentation by End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Nursing Care Facilities

• Standalone Clinics

Segmentation by Distribution

• Wholesale

• Retail

• Online



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The growth in North America is mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of several acute and chronic diseases. The surge in the volume of surgeries, the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the increased awareness of safety and hygiene practices have increased the demand for disposable linens.

The market in this region is characterized by high penetration of advanced treatment solutions for chronic and acute diseases. Also, with the favorable government financial support for several surgical procedures, resulting in higher uptake of surgeries and demand for disposable medical linen.

A growing number of ailments, pandemics, and epidemics, coupled with the increase in surgical procedures, is likely to contribute to the high adoption of disposable medical linens. However, supportive policy guidelines to prevent infections or complications can improve a gamechanger for the market.

The Asia Pacific market is the third-largest market, followed by North America and Europe. The increasing middle-class population in APAC is driving the market growth in the region. China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and India are the leading revenue-generating region in the market.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Iran



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global disposable medical linen market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of local and global market players. Medline and Haines are the key leading vendors in the market. The competition is based in terms of features such as quality, quantity, innovation, and price. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and extra emphasis on hygiene and clean products.

Hospital linen bedsheet manufacturers can be forced to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence during the forecast period. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, innovations, and M&As. Global players can grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. Further, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products with respect to material use and ease of wearing.



Prominent Vendors

• Medline Industries

• Hygeco Group

• HARTMANN Group

• Haines

• Cardinal Health

• Mölnlycke Health Care AB

• The 3M Company

• Ecolab



Other Prominent Vendors

• Karam Green Bags

• Intco Medical

• Salius Pharma

• Z Plus Disposable

• Wuhan Morntrip Trading (Xiantao Tongda Non-woven Products)

• Kwality Healthcare

• Om Sai Enterprises

• Bellcross Industries

• Hebei Guiping Medical Equipment

• RFI Creations

• Erenler Medikal

• Franz Mensch

• Dispotech

• Sri Vishnu Industries

• S and T Healthcare Technologies

• Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R)

• Halyard Health

• Priontex

• Medica Europe

• AB Kronoby Fatex

• Encompass Group

• Healthcare Wholesale Linen

• Narang Medical Limited

• Paradise Pillow

• Hopkins Medical Products

• KSE Suppliers

• ATD-AMERICAN

• Plasti Surge Industries

• VI PHA CO

• Graham Medical

• SABIC

• Henry Schein

• Teqler

• SÖHNGEN

• NITRAS Medical (NITRAS SAFETY PRODUCTS)

• SHALEX OVERSEAS

• Changzhou Care-De Sanitary Material



Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the growth forecast of the global disposable medical linen market size?

2. What are the factors impacting the global hospital linen market size and growth?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the market?

4. Who are the leading key players, and what are their strategies to gain market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903754/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

