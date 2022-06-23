The Disruption House to deliver ESG verification of fintech solutions on Temenos Exchange to accelerate global financial services innovation

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Disruption House, providers of in-depth risk analytics on the ESG and business resiliency capabilities of Private and Venture Funded firms, announced that their scorecards and reports will be available for many of the firms hosted on the Temenos Exchange open marketplace for fintech solutions.

Using model-based analytics developed on internationally recognised frameworks, The Disruption House's proprietary risk assessment scorecards and reports, updated annually, enable potential purchasers to better understand and monitor the resiliency and sustainability of the fintechs under consideration. As a result, Temenos clients with access to the Temenos Exchange open marketplace can quickly identify relevant fintechs aligned to their business needs at pace and with confidence.

Temenos Exchange brings open innovation to market faster and at scale. The marketplace offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions in areas such as digital identity, digital engagement and sustainability that can be easily deployed on Temenos open platform for composable banking. Enabling banks to accelerate the creation of innovative financial services offerings extends and enriches the overall user experience. This approach also helps to significantly reduce development costs.

Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems, Temenos, said: "Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetise new banking solutions for our client community that serves the banking needs of 1.2 billion people worldwide. The Disruption House helps us to rapidly measure and understand the risk profiles of Temenos Exchange members. Making The Disruption House's reports and scorecards available to our vast banking audience of more than 3,000 clients in 150 countries means they can quickly identify the operational resiliency risks that need to be managed when working with their chosen innovation partners."

Rupert Bull, CEO and Founder at the Disruption House, commented. "In this volatile and highly competitive market environment, speed to change is a game-changer. And while the desire to engage with new or early-stage fintechs is very strong, most institutions find it both challenging and time-consuming. This is where The Disruption House comes into its own. Our goal is to democratise and accelerate the adoption of modern technology and services, enabling firms to inject much-needed innovation and verifiable sustainability practices across the global financial services ecosystem."

Rupert concluded. As a result, we believe this unique collaboration marks a significant turning point for the financial institutions and the new fintech providers alike, as all users can now reap the proven benefits of our viability and risk management assessment services. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform for the common good of all financial services industry participants."

About The Disruption House

The Disruption House is a data and assessment research platform specialising in ESG and Business Resiliency for private and high growth companies. We help businesses improve and monitor their resiliency and sustainability using our proprietary model based on internationally recognised frameworks built by our highly experienced team of successful entrepreneurs, financiers, research experts and technologists. We leverage data and analytics to deliver world-leading insights, recommendations and remediation programmes in a low-cost friction-free manner, making sustainability and resiliency affordable for all.

About Temenos

Temenos is the world's No. 1 banking software provider. Over 3,000 firms across the globe, including 41 of the world's top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process the client interactions and daily transactions of more than 1.2 billion banking customers.

The Temenos Exchange program serves the growing appetite from banks to access innovations, even before they have achieved widespread market adoption. Over the next few years, Temenos expects the number of fintechs on Temenos Exchange to increase from around 50 today to more than 200.

SOURCE The Disruption House