The Dixie® Brand Launches "A Lot On Your Plate" Contest to Make Daily Life A Bit More Manageable for Americans

Tired of doing the dishes? Need a week's worth of groceries delivered to your doorstep? Run out of ways to entertain the kids? In need of a home office remodel? Interested in online cooking classes to help wean off food delivery? How about a home haircut tutorial? Whatever the unique challenge, the Dixie ® brand is here to lend a helping hand to the winners selected.

During the eight-week contest period, which ends on July 6th, the brand will provide eight people with bespoke gifts worth up to $10,000; 300 people tailored giveaways worth up to $500; and 4,000 people $15 worth* of Dixie® Products. With more people spending time at home, dishes have been piling up and people have taken to social media to express their frustration (1.67K mentions, a 27% increase in dishwashing complaints since March, 2020 to date, sources: Sysomos, Query). That's where the Dixie® brand comes in.

"For more than a century, the brand has been dedicated to helping others and addressing real human needs," said Teresa Bossong, Dixie® Brand Leader. "While paper products make mealtime more manageable, we know that dinner prep is only one of many priorities people are juggling right now. No matter who you are or where you're from, we know you have a lot on your plate. We want to provide much needed support to address everyday hassles and stressors people are experiencing in this new reality."

Visit DixieOffMyPlate.com and upload a photo or video that offers a glimpse into your current reality, along with a description of what the Dixie® brand can do to help. You can also submit a picture or video on Instagram using hashtags #offmyplate and #dixiecontest and tagging @Dixie. Entrants are limited to one entry per day, per channel; one prize per person; must be at least the age of 18 at the time of entry; and located in the 50 United States or the District of Columbia. Winners are chosen based on originality/authenticity, creativity, and quality/actionability of entries. For official rules, please visit dixieoffmyplate.prizelogic.com.

For more information on how the Dixie® brand can help, visit DixieOffMyPlate.com or @Dixie on Instagram.

*Indicates ARV or Approximate Retail Value

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle®, and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest recyclers of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Madeline Lupori

[email protected]

312-882-7249

SOURCE The Dixie® Brand

Related Links

http://gp.com

