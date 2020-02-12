The DJI Osmo Action Camera is Better Than Other Action Cameras, AirWorks, a DJI Dealer, Explains Why

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Osmo Action is DJI's action camera, created to accompany users on their special adventures: every breathtaking moment becomes a storytelling opportunity. It is capable of recording 4K videos at 60 frames per second and provides advanced, reliable stabilization technology to professional and amateur filmmakers. The camera comes with many intelligent features, making it extremely versatile, and its robust design makes it resistant even to extreme external conditions.

The Osmo Action offers a dual-screen camera for unlimited possibilities: this means double the photographs, double the fun! Having two screens enables users to record adventures from behind the camera or compose amazing selfies.

RockSteady is DJI's patented EIS technology, which guarantees shake-free videos when shooting with the Osmo Action. It even works when using 4K/60fps. The Osmo Action, in fact, has a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor, which delivers high-quality shots in any situation. It also allows one to shoot in 8x slow motion with 1080p resolution and 240 fps, as well as long-exposure shots, timelapse videos and more.

By choosing HDR mode, users can dramatically enhance the dynamic range of any footage, thanks to smooth transitions between light and dark areas in the frame. This means having balanced footage in any complex lighting situation, from white winter scenes to dimly-lit woods.

The Osmo Action is also a good companion for beach lovers. It has a watertight seal and a hydrophobic coating, which makes it waterproof to up to 11 meters and up to 60 meters when using the waterproof case. Surfing, snorkeling and diving can all be recorded and relived thanks to the Osmo Action.

There are many accessories to choose from for the Osmo Action, making it even more customizable, depending on individual needs. The waterproof case makes it perfect for diving enthusiasts. It prevents the camera from overheating and fogging up when shooting underwater. The floating handle is ideal for athletes practicing water sports: it has an anti-slip grip and keeps the Osmo Action floating on top of the water in case it is accidentally dropped. The floating handle can be combined with the Osmo Action camera frame or waterproof case for added functionality. For anyone wishing to have perfectly balanced shots, ND filters are paramount. DJI offers four ND filters for the Osmo Action that allow users to have wide control in a range of lighting conditions.

Although the Osmo Action is highly intuitive in use, it is indeed jam-packed with technical features; it can be disorienting at first. This is why AirWorks, a DJI official dealer located in Dubai, has decided to create a specific course explaining how to use the DJI Osmo Action in all its glory. Hosted on the DJI Educational online platform, the course is free for AirWorks clients.

