The DNA-encoded Libraries Platforms and Services Market is Projected to Reach USD 4 Billion by 2030, Growing at an Annualized Rate of 17%, Claims Roots Analysis

Over time, a variety of methods have been developed and implemented for the synthesis of DNA-encoded molecular libraries. The availability of such cost-effective screening technologies has disrupted the pharmacological lead discovery process. In fact, it has been demonstrated to significantly increase drug discovery throughput, compared to conventional technologies / methods.

Key Market Insights

Close to 30 DNA-encoded libraries are currently available / under development

Of these, over 20 libraries are designed for discovery of small molecule drugs, while others are presently suited for macrocycle leads. Presently, majority of these libraries (27%) contain more than 90 billion molecules and are primarily synthesized through the DNA-conjugate method (using the split-and-pool approach).

More than 50% of the firms offering DNA-encoded libraries are small-sized initiatives

This is followed by mid-sized and very large players, which capture 40% of the overall share; examples include (in alphabetical order, no selection criteria) ComInnex, Edelris, Nurix Therapeutics, Pharmaron and WuXi AppTec.

Europe is currently considered a hub for the synthesis and use of DNA-encoded libraries

We identified around 30 players that claimed to be engaged in the development of DNA-encoded libraries in this region. Prominent countries, where companies working on encoded molecular libraries are based include (in decreasing order of number of players) the US, China, Denmark, Switzerland, and Hungary.

Partnership activity within this domain has grown at an annualized rate of over 25%, between 2016 and 2018

In fact, around 60% of the reported deals were established post 2016; it is worth highlighting that the maximum number of partnerships were observed in 2017. Majority of these agreements were observed to be research agreements, representing over 60% of the total number of deals.

~60% of the revenues generated by DNA encoded library providers are estimated to be from milestone payments

By 2030, the market is expected to witness significant growth as the demand for novel molecules continues to increase. As a result, ongoing efforts and anticipated drug discovery initiatives are likely to translate into opportunities for companies offering DNA-encoded libraries.

Key Questions Answered

What is the role of DNA-encoded libraries in drug discovery?

What is the likely cost saving opportunity associated with the use of DNA-encoded libraries?

What are the prevalent trends and future opportunity areas within the DNA-encoded libraries market?

Who are the key service providers for DNA-encoded libraries?

What are the various initiatives undertaken by the big pharma players engaged in this domain?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What are the key biological targets against which small molecule hits are being developed using DNA-encoded libraries?

How is the current and future market opportunity (from library licensing deals) likely to be distributed across important market segments?

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom DNA-encoded libraries have emerged as a powerful molecular screening tool for the discovery of pharmacological leads, even against biological targets that were previously considered undruggable. The report includes detailed transcripts of the discussions held with industry experts.

The research highlights the initiatives / detailed profiles of key players (listed below), featuring an overview of the company, service portfolio, a description of DNA-encoded libraries offered and an informed future outlook.

Amgen

AstraZeneca

DyNAbind

GSK

HitGen

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Vipergen

X-Chem

