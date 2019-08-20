The Doctors Company Appoints Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Feldman will continue to serve as senior vice president and CMO at Healthcare Risk Advisors (HRA), formerly Hospitals Insurance Company and FOJP Service Corporation, which was recently acquired by The Doctors Company Group. Under his leadership HRA provides resources and a collaborative environment designed to minimize claims and lower premiums for HRA clients by preventing patient harm, enhancing teamwork and communication, and improving documentation.

Prior to HRA, Dr. Feldman was vice president for patient safety, vice president of perioperative services, and vice chairman of the department of surgery at Maimonides Medical Center (Maimonides) in Brooklyn, New York. He implemented numerous patient safety initiatives, including the use of the World Health Organization Surgical Safety Checklist. As past president of the Maimonides medical staff, Dr. Feldman was instrumental in the creation and implementation of a hospital-wide Code of Mutual Respect, and physician peer review committee.

"We are pleased to welcome David to The Doctors Company Group," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company. "His leadership, depth of medical experience, and commitment to optimal clinical performance and patient outcomes make him the ideal candidate to represent our clinical perspective."

Dr. Feldman serves on the steering committee of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) for retraining and retooling of practicing surgeons. He has served on the ACS committee on perioperative care and as vice chairman of the ACS collaborative task force for the development of high-performance teams in surgery. He also served as the ACS liaison to the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses recommended practices committee.

Dr. Feldman is a master TeamSTEPPS™ trainer and a certified trainer in Crucial Conversations® and Crucial Confrontations®. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree and Doctor of Medicine degree from Duke University, completed training in general surgery at The Roosevelt Hospital (now Mount Sinai West), and plastic surgery at Duke University Medical Center. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University.

"I am excited to join The Doctors Company Group and to serve as an ambassador to the medical profession on patient safety issues," said Dr. Feldman. "I am honored to contribute to the future-looking vision for The Doctors Company's patient safety organization that supports the needs of the business and the mission of advancing the practice of good medicine."

The Doctors Company Group includes The Doctors Company and three wholly owned strategic business units: TDC Specialty Underwriters, which provides liability solutions for a variety of healthcare organizations and medical facilities; Medical Advantage Group, an innovator in maximizing health plan and physician clinical and financial performance in value-based contracting; and HRA, a premier provider of medical malpractice insurance and risk management advisory services to physicians and hospitals in New York.

