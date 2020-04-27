The Doctors Company Hires New Top Claims Executive

Spadacenta most recently served as senior vice president of the healthcare malpractice claims department for AIG, overseeing all healthcare malpractice claims in the U.S., beginning in 2011. He had been with AIG since 1997.

"We are pleased to have Marco join our leadership team," said White. "With 30 years of litigation and claims management experience, he brings in-depth industry claims knowledge and courtroom insight. He lives the values we aspire to as an organization to protect the practice of good medicine." ­­­­­

Spadacenta held several executive claims positions with AIG, including senior vice president of the asbestos claims department, where he oversaw large-scale, complex asbestos-related losses, as well as post-9/11 exposure claims. Prior to that, he served as vice president of the toxic tort claims department, handling claims involving asbestos, benzene, tobacco, silica, clean room, pharmaceutical/nutraceutical, medical equipment, and chemical exposure pending nationwide. Before joining AIG, Spadacenta practiced law in the New York City area for seven years, defending bodily injury claims in the general liability, medical malpractice, maritime, aviation, complex tort, product liability, and auto sectors.

"I am honored to lead The Doctors Company's claims efforts at a time when healthcare in the United States is in the midst of a seismic shift," Spadacenta said. "Understanding malpractice claims trends is critical now more than ever, particularly with the rise in the severity of verdicts. I am proud to join a company that is known for analyzing its claims, sharing this data to advance the practice of good medicine, and relentlessly defending its members should litigation arise."

