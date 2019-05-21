The Doctors Company Names Daniel Cassavar, MD, to Board of Governors

Dr. Cassavar most recently was president and chief medical officer of ProMedica Physicians, a healthcare network of specialized hospitals, facilities, researchers, physicians, and advanced practice providers headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, and serving 28 states. ProMedica is renowned for its medical excellence, strong physician culture, and commitment to community service. Prior to joining ProMedica, Dr. Cassavar was an interventional cardiologist at Northwest Ohio Cardiology Consultants and was a founding member of Cardiocare Consultants.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Cassavar to our board," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company. "His experience as a physician leader with a strong clinical background and remarkable success in leading a 975-provider network will be a wonderful complement to our mission to advance the practice of good medicine."

Dr. Cassavar is a diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and certified in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular diseases. He is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American College of Cardiology and a member of the American Medical Association, the Toledo and Michigan chapters of the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, the American College of Chest Physicians, and the Society of Vascular Medicine.

"I am very proud to be associated with The Doctors Company," said Cassavar. "Its mission and vision, culminating in the enhancement of patient safety, are second to none. It is a true pleasure to assist in the continued strategic growth of this unparalleled organization."

After graduating from the Medical College of Ohio, Dr. Cassavar completed his residency at St. Mary Medical Center of UCLA, was chief fellow of Cardiovascular Medicine at Providence Hospital and Medical Centers in Michigan, and earned an MBA from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.

