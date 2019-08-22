The Domain Name NetWorth.com is For Sale

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets and domain name brokerage, is marketing for sale the NetWorth.com premium domain name.

This unique, two-word, category-defining domain name offers a buyer endless opportunities to reach consumers in search of finance-related services, from saving for retirement, to investing, to searching the net worth of well-known individuals.

Hilco Streambank Senior Vice President Richelle Kalnit remarked, "There are more than 350,000 Google searches for "net worth" every month, and the cost per click for the term "net worth" ranges from 23 cents per click to 82 cents per click." Rather than paying a variable price – an average of more than $180,000 per month and upwards of $285,000 per month – to appear at the top of a search page for a search using the term "net worth," a buyer could purchase the domain to achieve that high search ranking.

Added Kalnit, "The domain name could serve as a great lead generation tool for financial services firms or a gossip/curiosity site for famous and other high net worth individuals, among other things."

Parties interested in the domain name or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

Richelle Kalnit Senior Vice President rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com 212.993.7214 Ben Kaplan Associate bkaplan@hilcoglobal.com 646.651.1978

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

For media and Press:

Gary C. Epstein

EVP Chief Marketing Officer

Hilco Global

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847.418.2712

SOURCE Hilco Streambank

Related Links

http://www.hilcoglobal.com

