The Dominguez Firm Announces the Winner of its Collegiate Scholarship Award for Fall 2020

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm, a California based personal injury law firm, is very happy to announce that Ibrahim Djebbar has been selected as the winner of its Fall 2020 Collegiate Scholarship Award. Ibrahim will receive $5,000 towards his college tuition.

Ibrahim Djebbar

With this scholarship, The Dominguez Firm continues its tradition of giving back to the community and working to bring about positive change. J.J. Dominguez, Founder and CEO of The Dominguez Firm established this scholarship to encourage and assist exceptional students who share this same mindset. Today, The Dominguez Firm Collegiate Scholarship Award has evolved to shine the spotlight on two deserving undergraduate students per year.

This fall's scholarship recipient, Ibrahim Djebbar shared his incredible story of perseverance and personal growth with us. He and his family were forced to endure a civil war in their native Algeria which made it very difficult for him to attend school. With their help, Ibrahim graduated high school with an eye towards becoming an electrical engineer. But he was forced to cut his education short and go to work to help his parents. He found a job at an appliance factory, which gave him further insight into the career he wanted to pursue.

Ibrahim's life changed completely when he won the U.S. Immigration Diversity Lottery. Encouraged by his parents, he embarked on a new chapter in his life and arrived in Boston knowing no English. Undeterred, he worked 35 hours a week while taking on a full course load at Bunker Hill Community College. Ibrahim worked diligently on his English while also finding time to volunteer as a math and physics tutor for his fellow students at BHCC. Upon reading his essay, it's safe to say that today, Ibrahim's English language skills are impressive. Recently, he was able to transfer to USC where he's majoring in electrical engineering.

"I am very excited to be one of your recipients for the fall 2020 semester. Getting this scholarship during this pandemic will help me a lot to save my time and focus more on my education," Ibrahim said. Given his determination, we're confident he will finish his studies and obtain his master's and Ph.D. degrees as he wrote. His main objective is to help Algeria and other countries improve or build reliable electrical systems. We wish him all the best and know we'll be hearing great things about him in the years to come.

