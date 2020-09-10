The Dominguez Firm Announces the Winner of its Legal Scholarship Award for Fall 2020

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm, a nationally recognized personal injury law firm is pleased to announce it has chosen Grace Choi as the recipient of its Fall 2020 Legal Scholarship Award. Grace was selected based on her outstanding academic achievements and proactive commitment to social justice and advocacy.

Grace Choi

Recognizing the great financial investment needed to pursue a career in law, The Dominguez Firm's Founder and CEO, J.J. Dominguez created this scholarship to help worthy students achieve their goals. Since its inception, there have been many notable submissions for the Legal Scholarship Award. In response to this, The Dominguez Firm began offering two Legal Scholarship Awards per year in 2019 and will continue to do so going forward.

Grace Choi's compelling essay impressed us immediately. Here was someone who was not going to wait until she had her law degree to effect change. Soon after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she, along with her fellow students in the Worker and Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic at Yale University Law School heard about the horrible conditions at the Bristol County House of Corrections in neighboring Massachusetts. Immigrant detainees were being housed in unsanitary conditions without masks or disinfectants and very limited access to basic necessities such as toilet paper and soap. After putting in months of hard work, Grace and her fellow students were able to secure the release of fifty of those immigrants.

Grace's personal journey began in Korea, where she was born. Her family emigrated to the United States when she was a child. After completing her undergraduate and graduate studies at Stanford University, Grace felt she could best serve others by becoming a public interest lawyer. That led to Yale Law School, where she is currently studying and already making an impact in the lives of others. "With the help of this scholarship from The Dominguez Firm, I hope to devote my legal career to advancing immigrants' rights," Grace said. We look forward to reading about her continued legal accomplishments in the future!

