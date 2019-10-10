"The Dominos are Falling: A Cannabis Industry Update" at CWCBExpo Boston

Opening CWCBExpo Boston will be Kay Tamillow, Research Director, Brightside Group providing an Industry Update entitled: "The Dominos are Falling." On Thursday, Oct. 24 th she will provide a complete overview of the CBD and cannabis landscape including the latest consumer, market and regulatory developments. At Brightside Group, Tamillow leads a team that provides in-depth analysis on the CBD market, including reports on hemp and marijuana derived CBD which include consumer research, new product developments, market sizes and brand shares.

Relevant topics for businesses in Massachusetts and the Northeast will be covered at CWCBExpo including "Women Leadership in the Massachusetts Cannabis Industry;" moderated by Britte McBride, Commissioner, Cannabis Control Commission; "Vaping Crisis as Health Opportunity;" "The Evolving Cannabis Market: What You Need To Know Today About Retail, Consumer, and Product Trends;" and "Regulatory Updates: The New Frontier—Social Consumption and Delivery."

More highlights of CWCBExpo Boston include:

-In-Depth Workshops: Build, Grow and Expand Your Cannabis Business and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Owning and Operating a Cannabis Business in Massachusetts.

-Fresh educational content that covers the most pressing and complicated aspects of the cannabis business, led by top minds in the industry, including: "The State of Cannabis Banking;" "How MMJ Companies Can Prepare for FDA/Government Regulation and Oversight—What Pharma Taught Us?;" "The State of Medical Cannabis for Veterans;" and "Raising Capital and Vetting Capital Raises–for Investors and Entrepreneurs."

-Technology and Hemp Pavilions along with innovators and solution providers on the dynamic exhibit floor including Diamond Sponsor, Freed, a new company providing the highest quality organic CBD products on the market, and Emerald Sponsor, Growex, providing gas-tight controlled atmosphere cultivation rooms with a chemical free pest control and turnkey indoor vertical grow system.

-The on-site Networking Mixer and Cannabis Week events where connections are cultivated and solidified.

Pre-show registration rates and information for CWCBExpo Boston can be found at https://www.cwcbexpo.com/attend-registration-boston/

For 2020, CWCBExpo New York announced that it has moved upstairs to the third level of the Javits Center, May 28-30, offering a more expansive exhibit floor for the only B2B cannabis event in this leading financial, business and media capital.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpo are the premier business-to-business events for the legalized cannabis industry and are held 3 times per year in the largest business, financial, and media markets—New York, Los Angeles and Boston. Being launched around these market leading events will be Cannabis Week. Connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @cwcbexpo.

Contacts: Fred Polsinelli, fred@polsinellipa.com, 646-306-7413;

Annie Scully, ascully@leexpos.com, 201-310-9252

SOURCE Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions

Related Links

http://www.cwcbexpo.com

