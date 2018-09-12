"The Doors of Make Room" Art Sculptures, Drawing Attention To Housing Affordability Crisis, Available Now Via Online Auction

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Doors of Make Room" are available for purchase via online auction now through Thursday, November 15th, following their debut as a world-class public art display that took over Washington, DC during National Month for Renters in September and showcase this month at the Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria, VA.

Make Room, Inc., the leading national nonprofit in the crusade to end the rental housing affordability crisis, commissioned 11 artists, who have experienced housing instability, to paint 11 door sculptures, representing 11 million American households living one paycheck away from losing their home.

Each door includes a story about the forgotten working-class that lives in poverty because of having to pay more than 50% of their income on rent. By using the universal language of art to elevate the issue and create a national dialogue, Make Room gives voice to the voiceless and uncovers the stories of families impacted by this silent crisis.

"Our nation's policy leaders and candidates for public office have not made affording the American home a priority," said Make Room President and CEO, Ali Solis. "Millions of families are suffering from stress caused by their finances, which is the number one social determinate of health. When parents can't pay rent and have to move, their children often have to change schools impacting their education. Given the current housing supply constraints, finding a more affordable home simply isn't an option. Families are forced to live further away from their jobs, which increases transit costs and carbon emissions as well as the strain on their quality of life."

Four doors will be presented via live auction at Make Room's fundraiser on November 15th at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, DC. Click here to bid on a door and to purchase tickets. Advanced ticket sales only.

