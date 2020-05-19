The Dorm's CEO & Founder, John McGeehan, LCSW, Announces the Launch of a New Therapeutic Gap Year for College Students

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dorm, a leading treatment community for young adults, announced today the launch of its new "Therapeutic Gap Year," an offering that includes a supported, structured experience for emotional and social growth, academic advancement, skill-building and personal development, for students considering a pause before or during their college experience. The Gap Year will be available virtually with select in-person opportunities at The Dorm in Washington, D.C. with rolling admissions for maximum flexibility.

As the coronavirus continues to impact over 14 million students across the country, high school seniors and current college students are experiencing apprehension and anxiety at an unprecedented rate as they navigate the decision of returning in the fall or taking a "gap" year to develop themselves on a deeper level, be that academically, emotionally or socially.

"While this is a difficult time, many students can choose to view this as a unique opportunity for growth and self-discovery," explains John McGeehan, LCSW, Founder & CEO at The Dorm. "Research shows that 60% of students wish they had more help with emotional preparation before embarking on their college journey. Thirty percent of undergraduate students live with a mental health concern which can impact their ability to cope with college demands without professional support. And in addition to navigating social and emotional stressors, the newfound independence of collegiate life is very much an experiment for some incoming students. The ability to self-regulate and manage competing interests while keeping pace with growing academic demands can make or break a college experience. By taking a Therapeutic Gap Year, students can take the time to mature and develop essential skills not taught in schools like emotional literacy and independent functioning. It offers students the space for therapeutic recovery and room to explore personal interests and passions beyond the classroom."

The Dorm's Therapeutic Gap Year will include a comprehensive curriculum with daytime, evening and weekend activities as well as independent living opportunities for those who need it. Mental health treatment tailored to each students' needs will be combined with sessions that focus on addressing their academic or vocational goals, guided by a specialized team. Students will be able to focus on developing their toolbox for independent learning through skill-building workshops and simulated college classes where they can explore all aspects of collegiate coursework without the high-stakes pressure.

"As students consider their options for the year ahead, a Therapeutic Gap Year presents a unique opportunity for academic maturity and skill-building, intrinsic personal development and enrichment" shares Sarah Harte, LICSW, Director of The Dorm, Washington, D.C. "Individuals who invest in these areas are not just more likely to succeed at school, but gain in confidence, become more independent and find personal balance as young adults in college and beyond."



