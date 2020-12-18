The Down-To-Earth Fitness Company That Is Redefining Sustainable Workouts in Groovy Fashion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At 24-years old, Tennessee mom of three Jessica Bass James started her entrepreneurial journey with one goal in mind. In the words of Bass James, "she was tired of boring workout routines and as a busy mom, she needed a fitness program that fit into her hectic schedule." Thus, Dance2Fit was born. Bass James became a certified fitness instructor and began teaching classes that passionately combined aerobic dancing and fitness routines designed to simultaneously burn calories and tone the body. Bass James quickly found herself with an avid local following backed up by hundreds of thousands of online followers.

Dance2Fit started to grow as it began training its own certified instructors who ran their own classes in hundreds of locations throughout the U.S. The company began creating its own line of fitness products and apparel, as well, and before long it was a bonafide success story for the ages — and it was still just getting started.

In early 2020, the global coronavirus pandemic struck. Practically overnight, countless businesses released millions of employees to set up remote, work-from-home offices. In addition, fitness locations were shuttered or forced to operate at severely reduced capacities. More accurately, brick-and-mortar gyms were put under these restrictions. Trapped on the homefront and unable to go to the gym, countless individuals turned online to find a fitness solution, and there was Dance2Fit waiting with open arms.

Bass James' company provides a steady stream of live classes for its members and even offers DVD alternatives for those whose personal schedules don't sync up with the live option. The solution couldn't have addressed the problem better. A highly successful fitness program designed for non-professionals who are stuck on the homefront, Dance2Fit was already thriving in the online streaming space before a single case of COVID-19 was reported. There were no major pivots or adjustments that had to be made in order to adapt its business model to the cloud. Its customers and employees alike were already used to the online format, as well.

While many businesses have had to make major adjustments in order to survive the ongoing crisis, Dance2Fit has led the way in the fitness niche. Its seamless combination of live-streaming videos, in-house DVDs, fitness products, and support network have made it an optimal solution for the masses who are still adjusting to the work from home lifestyle. Thrust into the spotlight by the very nature of its existence, one only has to wonder where Dance2Fit will go from here, now that it has risen to even greater prominence in the larger online fitness world.

