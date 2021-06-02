The Duffy Times Square, first-of-its-kind hotel, to open in New York City

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasa, a national flexible accommodations brand, announced today that it would be expanding to New York City and opening The Duffy Times Square later this month.

Leveraging their experience managing accommodations in 40 markets nationwide—including the boutique hotels La Monarca and the upcoming Hotel Castro, both in San Francisco—Kasa will bring their tech-enabled service experience to The Duffy Times Square. Guests will have full access to check-in, check-out and other hotel amenities through digital channels supported by Kasa's proprietary technology, and they will enjoy secure and hassle-free entry and exit as well as on-call and on-text 24/7 support for whatever they need. Kasa offers a unique brand of hospitality that is seldom seen but always felt, and The Duffy Times Square will embody that new, contemporary standard.

Housed in the space formerly occupied by the 414 Hotel at 414 46th Street in Manhattan, the freshly remodeled hotel features 22 queen rooms housed in two charming townhouses separated by a private outdoor courtyard. Just a stone's throw from the theater district and Restaurant Row, The Duffy Times Square is a peaceful refuge on the doorstep of one of the most energetic neighborhoods in the world.

The Duffy Times Square expects to begin accepting reservations in the next few weeks.

Kasa is a national accommodations brand with roots in real estate and technology. The company partners with real estate owners to transform multifamily and boutique hospitality properties into professionally managed units that offer trustworthy and comfortable accommodations to business and leisure travelers alike. Kasa was founded in 2016 in San Francisco by a team that includes technology, hospitality and real estate professionals. For more information, visit http://www.kasa.com .

