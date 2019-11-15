The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation® Makes National Philanthropy Day Extra Joyful for Kids by Providing $1.75 Million in Grants to 150 Organizations Across the Country

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is National Philanthropy Day, and this year the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation will make the day extra sweet with a total of $1.75 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that bring joy to kids battling hunger or illness. The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation is the charitable organization powered by Dunkin' and its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids who need joy most.

This week the Foundation surprised 150 nonprofit organizations in 30 states across the country with the news that they will each be receiving grants to serve their local communities. Grants will support a variety of organizations and programs, including more than 30 Child Life, art therapy, pet therapy and in-hospital entertainment programs for pediatric patients; 30 BackPack programs and school pantries; 10 nutrition education programs; 15 camps for kids with illnesses; and many more joyful experiences for kids.

For a full list of the 2019 grant recipients, see here: https://www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/JICF-2019-Regional-Grants.pdf

To surprise and delight its grantees, the Foundation sent every grant recipient a custom gift box containing a message with their grant amount, confetti to celebrate, and a $25 Dunkin' gift card for a team breakfast in recognition of the hard work they do to bring joy to kids.

"We are thrilled to provide grants to 150 incredible nonprofits that share the Joy in Childhood Foundation's goal of bringing joy to kids when they need it most," said Karen Raskopf, Co-Chair of the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. "Dunkin' franchisees are passionate about giving back to their communities and proud to make the start of the holiday season a little brighter for so many nonprofit organizations that bring joy to children all year long."

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation today also announced that, thanks to the generosity of Dunkin' guests, a record $2.5 million was raised through the Foundation's Sprinkle Joy in-store fundraiser. Throughout October, customers who visited a Dunkin' and Dunkin'/Baskin-Robbins multi-brand restaurant could donate $1 to provide joy to kids battling hunger or illness. As a special thank you, those who donated received an exclusive "Sprinkle Joy, Spread Smiles" sticker to affix to their cup or shirt and a coupon that can be redeemed for $1 off the purchase of a dozen donuts through December 31, 2019.

In 2019 the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation will grant more than $5 million, and has granted over $20 million since its inception. To learn more about the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit http://www.bringjoy.org/ or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JoyInChildhoodFoundation/.

The Joy in Childhood Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization, powered by Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins. The Foundation's goal is to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation brings together a wide range of stakeholders — including franchisees, crew members, employees, partners and guests — and partners with food banks, children's hospitals, and nonprofit organizations directly committed to serving kids when they need it most. In 2019 the Joy in Childhood Foundation will grant more than $5 million and has granted $25 million since its inception. For more information and to learn about our Dogs for Joy program, please visit www.bringjoy.org.

