The Dyrt Announces the 2022 Best Places to Camp in Each US Region

PORTLAND, Ore., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping with the most active online camping community, has announced the 2022 Best Places To Camp in nine US regions based on reviews and ratings from its vast community of campers. The winners represent some of the most unique, rustic, luxurious and sought-after camping destinations in the country.

The Dyrt's 2022 Best Places to Camp: Regional Awards

"For almost a decade we've been making it easier and easier for campers to find the information they need to make the most of their outdoor experiences," says Kevin Long, The Dyrt CEO. "Our community has contributed and shared over 4 million reviews, photos and tips for fellow campers to use when planning their trips in all 50 states. Using this data, we created these regional top 10 lists of unbelievable camping spots so that, no matter where you are, you can find an awesome place to camp nearby."

For the purpose of these rankings, the country was split up into nine regions:

The 90 highly rated campsites contained in these lists are located on both public lands and private property. They are within national, state and county parks. They include campgrounds, RV parks, dispersed camping areas and more adjacent to rivers and lakes, up in the mountains and out on an island. There's something for everyone, everywhere.

"The camping community has grown so much over the years and is becoming more representative of our country as a whole," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "Campers come in all shapes and sizes with different wants and needs and these top 10 lists reflect that. There are luxurious camping resorts, family-friendly spots, some sites that are near cities and others out in the middle of nowhere. Amenities range from Olympic-size pools and dog parks to nothing but a flat piece of ground with a view. There's something special about each place."

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt's mission is to expand the camping community and help more people enjoy the outdoors. With over 30 million annual camper visits and 4 million user-generated reviews, photos, and tips for US campgrounds, The Dyrt is the No. 1 app for camping and the largest source of camping information. The Dyrt PRO enables campers to find free camping areas on public lands, search for campgrounds with cell service coverage, use the app offline, get discounts on camping and more. www.thedyrt.com

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dyrt