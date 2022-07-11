The Dyrt Announces the 2022 Best Places To Camp: Top 10 in the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping with the most active online camping community, has announced the 2022 Best Places To Camp: Top 10 in the U.S. based on reviews and ratings from its vast community of campers. These 10 spots are campers' dream destinations — idyllic, peaceful and the epitome of the great outdoors.

"Part of what makes camping such a wonderful and soul-satisfying experience is the way it enables and encourages people to appreciate nature," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "There are rewarding camping experiences in every state. But when you look at the 2022 Best Places To Camp: Top 10 in the U.S., that's just nature on another level — truly awe-inspiring."

The Top 10 Best Places to Camp in the U.S. are:

A common bond shared among all 10 of the Best Places to Camp is a proximity to natural wonders, whether it's a mountain range, glacier, wilderness, lake, ocean or gorge. These are some of the most beautiful, alluring locales in the country.

Eight of the 10 sites were recently recognized by The Dyrt as No. 1 in their region . White Star (Mountain West) and Coconino (West) were each ranked second. Four of them, including top-rated Sierra Vista, are dispersed camping areas, meaning they are located on public lands and free of charge. One of the benefits of a subscription to The Dyrt PRO is PRO Maps, which helps campers find dispersed camping, check cell service and more.

"The Dyrt has always been about collecting and providing as much information as possible to help more people get out and enjoy the outdoors," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "Our community has grown to the point where we can safely say this is a definitive list of the best camping this country has to offer. There's no arguing the greatness of each and every one of the 2022 Best Places to Camp, and there are certainly many fantastic spots out there that didn't make the list."

