The increasing availability of e-cigarette across various distribution channels will drive the e-cigarette market growth during the forecast period. Supermarkets chains across the globe have started offering e-cigarettes. In addition, vape shops in the US and the UK are also offering e-cigarettes to cater to the evolving end-user requirements of the end-users. As a result, several distribution channels offering e-cigarettes will drive market growth. Analysts have predicted that the e-cigarette market will register a CAGR of over 22% by 2023.



Market Overview



E-cigarettes perceived to be less harmful than other substitutes



One of the growth drivers of the global e-cigarette market is the e-cigarettes perceived to be less harmful than other substitutes. The preference for an e-cigarette to other tobacco products will promote the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Stiff competition from other nicotine products



One of the challenges in the growth of the global e-cigarette market is stiff competition from other nicotine products. Product innovations and product launches in alternative product categories can hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the e-cigarette market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several vendors. The players in the global e-cigarette market are coming up with new marketing and advertising campaigns to increase the sales of their products and to highlight the various benefits of e-cigarettes. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



