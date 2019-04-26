The early childhood development company Mother Goose opened a new era for nursery rhymes with the 1st World Nursery Rhyme Festival

The World Nursery Rhyme Festival successfully created the Douyin tag #321, let's rhyme#. Within the first 24 hours, the event received millions of views. The popularity of the Nursery Rhyme Stomp Show on Weibo attracted more than 10,000 followers. Meanwhile, Nursery Rhyme Time Machine's Wechat page attracted more than 2,000 people, who were reminded of the most popular nursery rhymes from their childhood. Once again, nursery rhyme culture is back in the eyes of the general public.

Childhood is not only occupied by cartoons and popular music but also nursery rhymes with beautiful stories and simple emotions. A lot of well known nursery rhymes across the world come from the Mother Goose series. The Mother Goose education system is based on the spiritual core of its nursery rhymes and was adapted to China in 2016.

Multi-faceted online festival allows for greater participation

Since the grand opening of the World Nursery Rhyme Festival on March 21, the event gained a large number of followers through its familiar melodies, innovative presentation and various interactive methods. With "321, let's rhyme" as its tagline, the Festival utilized an online presence to reach a wider audience through three popular social media platforms: Douyin, Weibo and WeChat.

The first activity was the Nursery Rhyme Popularity Contest on Douyin, which started with big-eyed cuddly babies, lovely fairies, creative finger paintings and Nursery Rhyme Card Theater. Fans came up with creative ideas to embody their favorite rhymes in other media and displayed their nursery rhymes. The Contest was well-received online and garnered comments such as:"It is interesting to see classic nursery rhymes with different creative presentations" and "Seeing my children singing my childhood nursery rhymes brings back good memories." In addition, the festival awarded three children with the title "Nursery Rhyme Baby".

Weibo's Nursery Rhyme Stomp Show set up the second part of The World Nursery Rhyme Festival. Organizers set up stomp show props across the major Mother Goose centers around China. Participants could take photos and upload them to Weibo.

WeChat's Nursery Rhyme Time Machine used nursery rhymes to help participants recall everyone's favorite childhood nursery rhymes. Parents discussed their favorite childhood nursery rhymes and how important they were to them growing up.

World Nursery Rhyme Festival receives praise; prepares for future endeavors

The 21-day World Nursery Rhyme Festival has received a great deal of positive feedback from participants and parents. It also received coverage from Tencent, Phoenix TV and other Chinese and foreign media. The Festival presented a positive opportunity for children and their parents from various cultures to share in the wonder of nursery rhymes. Although Mother Goose's 1st World Nursery Rhyme Festival has come to a conclusion, the power of nursery rhymes will continue to support children's growth and development. In the future, Mother Goose will continue to work with the global community to support the love of nursery rhymes.

SOURCE Mother Goose