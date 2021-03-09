The Ecology School and Poland Spring Brand Launch National Programs to Expand Ecology Learning

The Ecology School is scaling their mission of inspiring stewardship of and connection to the natural world through nature-based lessons about ecology, conservation, farming and sustainability. Thanks in part to the more than $2.3 million in support over a three-year period from Poland Spring, together they have developed:

EcologyOnline sponsored by Poland Spring ® , an e-learning curriculum available online for all students;

an e-learning curriculum available online for all students; Teacher Institute for Watershed Science and Conservation, sponsored by Poland Spring ® , an experiential professional development program for teachers across the country;

, an experiential professional development program for teachers across the country; Poland Spring ® Education and Dining Commons, a recently constructed environmentally sustainable facility to foster educational experiences.

"Now more than ever, there's a need for virtual education and training that motivates people to get outside and explore the nature in their own backyards. These expanded programs help make environmental education more accessible today, and in the future," said Drew Dumsch, president/CEO and co-founder, The Ecology School. "Growing a national community of environmental stewards is a critical step in our mission to reset the future of people and our planet."

"Bolstering The Ecology School's mission to bring about a more sustainable future is part of our long-standing commitment to environmental education," said Tara Carraro, Executive Vice President & Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Nestlé Waters North America. "Through our Poland Spring brand, we're taking a multi-faceted approach to help expand the scale of The Ecology School so that its impact goes beyond Maine and their innovative curriculum and approach is accessible to educators, parents and students from coast-to-coast. Through our giving pillars of Water, Packaging, Health, and Climate, we will continue to support organizations that share our passion to help create the next generation of water stewards."

When it comes to hands-on learning, COVID-19 has created additional challenges. Health precautions have forced many students to turn to online learning, limiting outdoor activities and opportunities. According to a recent survey by The Harris Poll, 73% of parents are concerned their child or children are losing knowledge due to virtual learning, and 69% of parents are concerned their child or children aren't getting enough exercise or time outside during the pandemic. To help ensure that students are able to advance their learning in healthy and productive ways, The Ecology School's new, virtual learning resources aim to get children and families outside to engage with nature and the environment.

As a proactive means to address the increasing learning gap for children, Poland Spring brand and The Ecology School are providing three new online and in-person approaches for teaching and learning about ecology.

EcologyOnline. The new online e-learning platform, EcologyOnline sponsored by Poland Spring, provides five learning modules as a curriculum designed by experts at The Ecology School and its educatiosnal partners. Each module contains an educational skit, at least three outdoor-focused activities, and action steps for real world application. Unlike most e-learning programs, EcologyOnline invites students to get out from behind the computer and take their learning outdoors, no matter their learning environment. The curriculum's online deployment paired with outside activities is focused on inclusivity across rural, urban and suburban areas. EcologyOnline is now available through EcologyOnline.org.

The Teacher Institute for Watershed Science and Conservation, sponsored by Poland Spring, has been created for the sole purpose of recruiting and training more environmental stewards and educators. Starting in August 2021, the institute will welcome K-8 teachers from across the country to The Ecology School's River Bend Farm campus in Maine for a four-day, hands-on educational program. Poland Spring is collaborating with The Ecology School to help ensure the program is available to teachers from communities where NWNA operates. Through a variety of outdoor-focused learning sessions, teachers will learn more about how to adopt more sustainable practices and how to inspire the next generation to participate in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields. Over the course of three years, the program projects to enroll over 280 teachers in the institute. A key component of the program is its ability to provide financial aid to ensure that more teachers are able to join. Additionally, the Teacher Institute for Watershed Science and Conservation will provide teachers with 15 hours towards Continuing Education Units through the University of Southern Maine, an accredited university. Applicants can learn more or apply here.

The Poland Spring® Education and Dining Commons, named one of the most sustainable buildings in the Northeast was constructed to help create a campus that models conservation-in-action with 200 rooftop solar panels, kitchen equipment that is 20% more efficient, LED lighting, skylights and composite wooden beams instead of steel. The 7,000 square-foot building features one of the few large-scale combustion-less, net-positive commercial production kitchens worldwide. The facility also uses sustainable processes like composting, water reclamation and waste reduction. Additionally, The Ecology School anticipates growing 100% of the produce served at meals through its onsite agroecology farm by 2025. The building also uses local Maine products such as Forest Stewardship Council certified Maine white pine boards. Poland Spring and The Ecology School will continue to work together to help ensure the Poland Spring Education and Dining Commons continues to set a standard in sustainable facilities.

Poland Spring and The Ecology School have a nearly 20-year relationship, during which they've worked together to help educate Mainers. With the help of these new programs, their local efforts will now be expanded to students and teachers across the country.

About The Ecology School

The Ecology School is a nonprofit ecology education center that transforms how people think about nature and the environment. Through joyful, hands-on, experiential programming students of all ages learn to become stewards of the environment as they explore local forests, coastal ecosystems, and food systems. Since 1998, The Ecology School has hosted more than 187,000 students and teachers from across the country, educating about the environment and our collective impact on the planet. In 2019, The Ecology School broke ground on its new campus at River Bend Farm in Saco, Maine. Learn more at TheEcologySchool.org

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled water brands for healthy hydration, including Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water , Nestlé® Splash and Nestlé® Pure Life® . The company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh® , a customizable water and beverage delivery service.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 7,000 associates in the United States, we manage natural resources for long-term sustainability, and we conserve more than 18,000 acres of natural watershed area. We currently source water for our six regional spring water brands from 38 active springs throughout the United States. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the more than 120 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at https://www.nestle-watersna.com/en follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NestleWatersNA.

