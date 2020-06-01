The Economic Club of Las Vegas Presents a Discussion on "Global Trends in a World of Coronavirus" in a Virtual Event on June 2

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas (ECLV) continues to offer a forum for robust and timely economic discussion by welcoming Tim Price, Partner of Price Value Partners Limited, to our "Virtual Event Series" as he discusses global trends in a world with Coronavirus.

Mr. Price, a graduate of Christ Church, Oxford University, has spent more than 25 years in capital markets. In 2005 he won the UK Private Asset Managers' Programme in "Defensive Investing." Mr. Price is also a columnist for MoneyWeek magazine.

The online event will take place Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The lobby opens at 9:45 and the program begins at 10. The event is complimentary, but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit www.econclublv.org/events.

About the Economic Club of Las Vegas

The Economic Club of Las Vegas, a non-profit 501(c)(6), non-partisan organization, provides an independent forum for national and international economic discussion and intellectual debate. The Club brings national speakers to Las Vegas to share their perspectives and ideas about economic and/or political conditions in the United States and the world.

