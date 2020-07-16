The Edge AI and Vision Alliance Announces the 2020 Vision Tank Start-Up Competition Winners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance today announced the two winners of this year's Vision Tank Start-Up Competition. The annual competition, which showcases the best new ventures using visual AI and computer vision in their products, invited five finalist companies to pitch their company and product to judges in front of a live audience.

JUDGES' AWARD: SLAMcore

Developing simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) algorithms that allow robots and drones to truly understand the space around them: https://slamcore.com.

AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD: Eyedaptic

Improving eyesight for people with age-related macular degeneration using augmented reality glasses: https://eyedaptic.com.

"I am delighted to congratulate SLAMcore and Eyedaptic for their accomplishments creating novel real-world solutions using computer vision," said Jeff Bier, Founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance and General Chair of the Embedded Vision Summit. "Among a strong competitive field comprising dozens of promising companies, SLAMcore and Eyedaptic stood out for their technical innovation, as well as excellence in their business plans, teams and market potential."

As winner of the Vision Tank Judges' Award, SLAMcore receives a $5,000 cash prize, and both winners receive a one-year membership in the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. In addition, the companies will get one-on-one advice from the judges, introductions to potential investors, customers, employees and suppliers, and the opportunity to exhibit at the Embedded Vision Summit.

For the first time, the Embedded Vision Summit will be held online, September 15-25 from 9 am to 2 pm PT. The conference is focused exclusively on practical, deployable computer vision and AI and attracts a global audience of professionals developing vision-enabled products. The 2020 Summit will feature more than 100 speakers, dozens of exhibitors, a wide range of technology demos and technical workshops. For more information about the Embedded Vision Summit, visit https://embeddedvisionsummit.com.

About the Edge AI and Vision Alliance

The Edge AI and Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end product companies who are creating and enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision and edge AI. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for edge AI and vision systems and applications. For more information, visit https://edge-ai-vision.com.

