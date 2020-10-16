"The education of the future implies abandoning traditional approaches," says UNICEF expert at Ismael Cala Foundation forum

The Ismael Cala Foundation creates and promotes emotional leadership and vocational guidance programs for children, adolescents and youth Tweet this

The UNICEF expert for Latin America and the Caribbean also explained that "education must have a holistic approach: early childhood, physical and mental health, and education itself."

"In the future the presence will be physical and remote, which requires connected schools, trained teachers, equipped students; the digital divide must not act to perpetuate the existing differences," added Vincenzo Placco.

Ismael Cala, founder and president of ICF, moderated the meeting and emphasized that the organization "assumes the responsibility that we all have to raise awareness of the SDGs as a contribution to the development of the region, and opens this space to publicize the work we do together to contribute to the 2030 Agenda."

Also present was María Paula Murra, Vice President of Corporate Relations at Westfield Business School, an ICF partner, who expressed her wish that "quality education become an engine for democratization."

To date, Westfield has awarded 124 scholarships through the Ismael Cala Foundation.

Dr. Galo Cabanilla, Chancellor of the Universidad Tecnológica Empresarial de Guayaquil (UTEG), highlighted efforts to continue training different populations, especially those with limited resources, at no cost.

"We have adapted necessary methodologies to a virtual education model, empowering students to integrate into the use of new paradigms. With education, the doors are opening to help break the cycle of poverty, and especially of violence," said Cabanilla.

Andrés Felipe González, winner of a scholarship to study Social Communication and Marketing, thanks to the alliance with URBE University, discussed how this has opened up job opportunities for him.

ICF's 2020 II Forum "Emotional Intelligence: a Path for Peace and Quality Education," will be held on November 12, 2020 at 7:00 pm. (Miami time), with free registration here.

The Ismael Cala Foundation creates and promotes emotional leadership and vocational guidance programs for children, adolescents and youth in vulnerable situations in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, in partnership with other organizations.

