The Education Partners & 7 Mindsets Win Bid to Provide Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Curriculum in New York State

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie 1 Board of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES) has awarded The Education Partners (TEP), a leading provider of training, professional learning, and coaching for educational institutions around the world, along with 7 Mindsets, creators of an award-winning Social Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum for K-12 institutions, a contract to provide their online SEL solution to K-12 public schools across the state.

"We are proud to be working with the BOCES and 7 Mindsets to provide a best-in-class, highly-scalable curriculum to schools across the state," says Angela Wineland, Director of Education at TEP. Reflecting on current times, Ms. Wineland adds, "Now, more than ever, where students of all ages across the world are experiencing unprecedented trauma, it is critical to prioritize social emotional learning, and the 7 Mindsets program is designed to leave a lasting impact on the emotional well-being of students."

The unique partnership with 7 Mindsets allows for the curriculum to be delivered both asynchronously as well as guided. With some of the most successful implementations in the market, their Mindset-Based approach provides students with the critical lenses and healthy perspectives required to thrive in school and beyond. Armed with empowering Mindsets, students demonstrate better decision making, increased levels of resilience and grit, as well as, improved attendance, behavior, and overall achievement.

Over the course of the summer, TEP and 7 Mindsets hope to begin engaging to schedule demonstrations, participate in BOCES-organized vendor events, and provide more information on their leading approach.

About The Education Partners: The Education Partners is a global K-12 and higher education consulting organization specializing in blended professional learning, coaching, school improvement, and content development services to transform learning. We are education problem solvers; partnering with you to ensure every student has a high-quality education and every educator has the supports to make it happen.

About 7 Mindsets: 7 Mindsets is an evidence based Social and Emotional Learning solution. For the past decade, we have been providing leadership development, educator professional development, comprehensive K-12 curriculum and resources, as well as fidelity coaching to districts and virtual learning programs.

