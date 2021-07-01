The eight reasons BeWell House by McStain is better all around

THORNTON, Colo., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We scrutinized everything," says Rick Lambert, vice president of operations for McStain. "Every material. Every process. Every partner. Some builders do some of what we do. We just do it better."

BeWell House, exclusively built by McStain, is better all around. Better at saving homeowners' money, and better at saving the environment. Here's why.

1. Whole house fresh air system

Only the freshest air is circulated through high-efficiency HVAC systems with MERV-14 filter and an ENERGY STAR whole house exhaust fan.

2. Windows full of gas

Dual-pane windows filled with argon gas improve the home's U-value and minimize heat exchange through the glass. It's like the down inside a puffy jacket.

3. Solar activated and prepaid

Every BeWell House in Painted Prairie (Aurora, Colo.) and Arras Park (Thornton, Colo.) comes with solar pre-installed and activated with a 20-year prepaid lease through Sunnova.

4. Low to no VOC materials throughout, and a lower carbon footprint

Paints, carpets and pads, engineered wood products, caulks and adhesives, and even the lacquer on locally made cabinetry are researched and inspected to have low-to-no VOC materials.

5. Tankless water heaters

BeWell House tankless water heaters have adaptive learning and consider the tempering of water left in pipes by automatically recirculating hot water.

6. Interior moisture control and draft protection

Mold and mildew are kept at bay with hard surface flooring and countertops, and a whole home air sealing program to cut air leakage in half from the typical home.

7. Indoor airPLUS, ENERGY STAR, DOE Zero Net Energy Home

McStain is a certified DOE Zero Net Energy Home Builder. Every BeWell House carries the above certifications with WaterSense certified fixtures throughout.

8. Third party inspection and cleaning

Every BeWell House is independently inspected and verified by EnergyLogic ensuring each home meets certification standards. Plus, all ducts, vents and furnace are professionally cleaned upon home completion.

BeWell House is now available in single-family homes at Painted Prairie in Aurora, Colo., and now selling in three collections of homes at Arras Park in Thornton, Colo.

McStain Neighborhoods is a premier, boutique Colorado homebuilder with roots in Boulder County since 1966. As an innovator in new home construction, McStain is the exclusive builder of BeWell House. Learn more at www.McStain.com.

